Kevin Nealon Hosts Foundation Fighting Blindness' Experiential Event - Hope from Home: A United Night to Save Sight

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, presents its first-ever virtual gala, Hope from Home: A United Night to Save Sight, hosted by Saturday Night Live alum, Kevin Nealon. Taking place on Sunday, February 28 at 7 p.m. ET, guests will experience a virtual party packed with comedy, inspiration, and special music performances – all from the comfort of their homes.

This event, kicking off the Foundation's 50th anniversary, will feature entertainment from award-nominated recording artist, Lachi, and singer-songwriter, Charlie Kramer, silent and live auctions, and the opportunity to explore different party rooms with activities, including tastings, music, games, sports, and health and wellness. During the event, the Foundation will present the Llura Liggett Gund Award – the Foundation's highest research award honoring researchers for career achievements that have significantly advanced the research and development of preventions, treatments and cures for blinding retinal disease.

"We are so excited for this new event and the opportunity to bring our community together," says Drs. Jonathan Steinberg and Alice Cohen, National Co-Chairs. "We are so thankful for everyone's continued support during these difficult times. Now more than ever, we need to stand strong together and continue our fight against blinding diseases. This will be an evening you won't want to miss."

Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $1,000 to $50,000. Individual tickets are $100, and Next Generation (under 35) are $50. For ticket and sponsorship information, visit give.FightingBlindness.org/HopeFromHome or contact Lynda Shellist at [email protected] or 847-680-1136.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $800 million toward its mission to prevent, treat, and cure blindness caused by retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, Usher syndrome and the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

Media Contacts:

Michele DiVincenzo Chris Adams Vice President, Events Vice President, Marketing & Communications [email protected] [email protected] (847) 549-1523 (410) 423-0585

SOURCE Foundation Fighting Blindness

Related Links

http://www.FightBlindness.org

