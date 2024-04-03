Kevin O'Connor of This Old House to Deliver Keynote for Equip Attendees

Get motivated to grow your business from someone who "gets" you

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned This Old House host and home improvement expert, Kevin O'Connor, will deliver the keynote address, sponsored by Kress, at Equip Exposition this fall, focusing on energizing the landscapers, contractors, dealers, and manufacturers who attend the trade show and helping them identify ways to build their business. The award-winning trade show, which drew over 27,000 people last year from all 50 states and 46 countries, will be held October 15-18 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC).

"We're excited to have Kevin join us this October for Equip – he's a seasoned contractor and really knows the business. He's one of us, and he'll have a great story to share with attendees," said Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages Equip Exposition. "Registration for the show is now open, so make sure you get your travel booked soon."

O'Connor says he has profound respect for the professionals who attend Equip. "The people who run and make these businesses work, who show up every day, who employ and provide and get after it, those are my kind of people," says O'Connor. He hopes they learn "ways to make their businesses better, ways to get more people into these honorable professions, and learn how to mentor, grow and be more productive day in and day out."

He also can't wait to get to the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard at Equip, where attendees can dig, mow, cut, drive and test drive the latest outdoor power equipment.

"Ask anyone on our This Old House crew and they will tell you I never miss a chance to get into the big machines, to operate and handle all the equipment," he says. "Doing is learning, and in my case, it is also teaching; teaching our audience to try, to practice, to master. So yes, get me in the seat!"

Trend Spotting

During his keynote address, O'Connor also is expected to address some of the larger trends happening in the industry.

He praises the backyarding trend, which is getting more homeowners to expand their living spaces outside. "The backyard is the new front porch," he adds, making the work of landscape contractors and others so important for creating these spaces as people move from formal living spaces to casual outdoor time.

"The outdoor kitchen is hot, and it is only going to get hotter as more products and solutions make this shift more affordable and comfortable. Patios, decks, and yards can now have fire, refrigeration, water and lighting and our living space can grow by ten to thirty percent without adding an addition or moving to a new home," says O'Connor.

And in his work, he sees the importance of landscape industry professionals and the tremendous opportunities available to them, with unprecedented growth and demand for landscaping services.

"Many homeowners have some sense of what goes into a bathroom renovation or a new paint job but very few understand the amount of work necessary to prep the ground, properly grade, manage water, remove trees, or bury conduit," says O'Connor. "Educating homeowners early about the infrastructure necessary and the cost associated with that infrastructure will help avoid misunderstandings and better set expectations."

He also adds, "I think it's important professionals are honest with homeowners and guide them wisely in their choices. Recommending best-in-class class materials and equipment that will last and perform is important."

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States, and is co-located with Hardscape North America. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea." Equip publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

