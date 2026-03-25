Kevin Ostertag Named President of Panasonic Automotive Systems America, LLC

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Automotive Systems America, LLC (PASA), today announced the appointment of Kevin Ostertag as President, effective April 1, 2026. Kevin succeeds Scott Kirchner, who has been serving in a dual role as both President of PASA and Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd (PAS).

Panasonic Automotive Systems of America, LLC Kevin Ostertag

"Kevin brings a deep understanding of our business and strong track record of success," said Kirchner. "That, combined with the trusted relationships he has established across the organization, both regionally and globally, makes him uniquely positioned for success in this role."

Since 2021, Kevin has served as Chief Financial Officer of PASA, where he played a key role strengthening performance, driving efficiencies and strategically positioning the organization for diversified growth.

"I could not be more honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment in our company's journey," said Ostertag. "I want to thank Scott for his tremendous leadership over the years, and I look forward to upholding the vision he put in place to further strengthen our position as a leader in the mobility industry."

Scott served as President of PASA since 2017. Under his leadership, the company has undergone a significant transformation to position it for accelerated growth while remaining rooted in its cultural values and commitment to delivering high-quality, safe technologies to the world's leading OEMs. Scott will continue to serve as Global COO of PAS.

In April 2027, Panasonic Automotive will change its company name and brand to Mobitera to further position the organization for accelerated growth and optimize its overall business portfolio.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems America, LLC

Panasonic Automotive Systems America, LLC is a premier supplier of automotive and mobility technologies for the world's leading OEMs. With our wide-range of high-quality solutions, we strive to create a safe, comfortable, eco-friendly in-vehicle experience. Our North American operations are headquartered in Peachtree City, GA with locations across the region strategically positioned to serve our valued customers. For more information, visit https://automotive.panasonic.com/en/corporate/about/officelist/pasa.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America