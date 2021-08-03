Kevin Raby Joins PeachSkinSheets® As Executive Chairman of the Board

With over 30 years of executive and general management leadership responsibilities spanning executive level and board positions, Raby's exceptional history of delivering profitable revenue growth will help propel PeachSkinSheets to new record levels of market-leading growth and profitability.

Most recently, Raby served as Senior Vice President of IHS Inc. (NYSE) where he was instrumental in the strategic growth and direction of the company, establishing IHS as a global leader in strategic information services and technology-enabled analytics. Raby's specific leadership roles involved leading the Global Services business unit and serving as Senior Vice President, Operations for its Energy vertical, a business unit delivering over $1 billion in annual revenue. During his leadership tenure, IHS grew from just over $750 million in annual revenues in 2009 to more than $2 billion in 2015. Raby also recently served on the Board of Directors of Westwood Global Energy Group, an Aberdeen, U.K.-based strategic research and analysis and analytics firm.

Prior to joining IHS, Raby served in executive and leadership roles with Accenture Strategy, Walnut Creek Capital Advisors, Cap Gemini Ernst & Young, Ernst & Young LLP and Mizuno USA.

"I am very excited to join PeachSkinSheets at an important inflection point in their accelerated growth journey, and I'm equally excited to work with Karen Levine, PeachSkinSheets CEO. She is an incredibly talented executive and marketing mind, and a friend I've gotten to know well over the past several years," Raby said. "My first goal as Executive Chairman will be to help position the company to deliver transformational levels of revenue growth in the coming years. I will bring a full range of growth-oriented executive leadership skills, my professional network and an unmatched passion for recruiting and developing executive talent to the opportunity in front of us."

Levine stated, "We are thrilled to have someone with the level of high-growth expertise and global leadership experience to chair our board of directors, and provide high-touch engagement with our executive leadership team at PeachSkinSheets. Kevin joins our team at a critical point in our growth journey. I'm confident that he will both challenge and support us, as we deliver on a widening range of global consumer needs and increased demand for leading-edge online consumer engagement."

About PeachSkinSheets®:

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from a breathable, high-performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture-wicking properties. In addition, the ultra-soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. You can find us online at PeachSkinSheets.com and select partner sites.

SOURCE PeachSkinSheets