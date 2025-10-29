Kevin T. Taylor Is Rewriting the Rules of Leadership--One Pulpit, One Boardroom, One Life at a Time

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Who's Who proudly names Rev. Kevin T. Taylor an Inner Circle of Excellence Member, recognizing not just a career, but a calling—one that's reshaping how leaders across industries think about purpose, performance, and people. When Rev. Kevin Taylor speaks, leaders listen—and then start taking notes. With two decades of experience navigating both the C-suite and the church, Taylor has emerged as a sought-after speaker, coach, and author helping executives, pastors, and entrepreneurs build organizations that don't just work better—they lead better.

Kevin T. Taylor

In his acclaimed book, A Charge to Keep: Immutable Leadership Lessons from the C-Suite to the Pulpit, published by Advantage Books (Forbes Books imprint), Taylor poses a challenge to every leader: What would happen if integrity became your strategy? Drawing from real stories of financial turnarounds, organizational renewal, and spiritual awakening, he teaches how to marry accountability with compassion and vision with discipline.

"The first job of a leader—at work or at home—is to inspire trust," Taylor writes. "Because where trust thrives, transformation follows."

It's that philosophy that has made Taylor a trusted voice among leaders who are tired of empty metrics and hungry for meaning. Whether he's coaching senior executives, advising nonprofit boards, or preaching from the pulpit of Israel A.M.E. Church of Albany—the oldest Black congregation in upstate New York—Taylor delivers one consistent message: stewardship is strategy, and leadership is a sacred trust.

A proud Tuskegee University alumnus and graduate of Ann Arbor, Michigan public schools, Taylor has served as CEO, CFO, and COO across education, nonprofit, and clean-energy sectors. Yet his focus today is clear: helping leaders navigate complexity with clarity, courage, and conviction. Through his consulting and coaching practice, he equips organizations to build cultures of trust, belonging, and high performance.

Taylor's impact extends well beyond the workplace. As an advisory board member of the C.C. Taylor Foundation, named for his grandparents Rev. Charlie E. and Cinderella S. Taylor, he helps aspiring scholars pursue higher education while preserving a legacy of faith and service. His community leadership has earned recognition from the National Council of Negro Women, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and the 100 Men of Color Black Tie Gala (September 2025), where he was honored for leadership and community impact across Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.

Today, Rev. Kevin T. Taylor stands at the crossroads of faith and strategy—proving that integrity is still good business and that hope, properly led, still changes everything.

Invite him to your next keynote. Read his book. Book a session. But most of all—listen. Because when this Inner Circle of Excellence member talks about leadership, it's not theory. It's transformation. Visit revkttaylor.com to learn more.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle