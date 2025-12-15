The Inner Circle acknowledges, David Holmes as an Inner Circle Lifetime Member

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, David Holmes is acknowledged as a Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Hospice Association.

David Holmes, a respected and transformational leader in the regional healthcare industry, continues to redefine excellence in skilled healthcare and hospice services. With oversight of 7,500 employees across 10 plans, Holmes leads with a focus on business development, strategic partnerships, and a steadfast commitment to patient-centered outcomes.

As a senior executive in skilled healthcare and hospice, Holmes regularly meets with hospital CEOs and senior healthcare executives to align on business strategy, optimize service delivery, and expand access to quality care. Under his leadership, his teams are known for their professionalism, compassion, and innovation qualities that reflect Holmes's philosophy of "knocking down barriers and never settling for the status quo."

A graduate of East Carolina University (MBA, 2008), Holmes attributes his professional success to a strong work ethic, the influence of supportive parents, and an innate drive to excel. His personal and professional philosophy centers on continuous improvement, with the guiding goal of "getting better each day."

Among his many career accomplishments, Holmes managed a hyperbaric center that prevented more than 100 amputations, a testament to his focus on improving patient outcomes through innovation and leadership.

Holmes's impact extends beyond his organization. He is actively involved with the North Carolina Hospital and Hospice Association, AACH, and several state and national healthcare organizations. Dedicated to service, he also volunteers through Rotary and has shared his expertise as a speaker at the Financial Management Association. Holmes holds a CLTC (Certified in Long-Term Care) certification and is widely regarded as a mentor and thought leader in healthcare management.

Recognized for his leadership and community engagement, Holmes was honored with the "40 Under 40" Award from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

When not driving strategic initiatives or meeting with healthcare leaders, Holmes enjoys recharging on the golf course, where he applies the same focus and discipline that define his professional success.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle