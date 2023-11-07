Kexing Biopharm Attended CPHI Worldwide 2023

News provided by

Kexing Biopharm

07 Nov, 2023, 07:33 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, CPHI Worldwide 2023 was successfully held in Barcelona, Spain. Kexing Biopharm exhibited more than ten kinds of high-quality medical products in the fields of tumor, autoimmune, anti-virus, etc., including Infliximab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab, and Trastuzumab, etc., which attracted many customers to stop by for negotiation.

Although Kexing Biopharm specially booked a large booth including independent conference rooms for this exhibition, the seats were still packed with customers who came in an endless stream, and the scene was extremely popular. Many overseas customers expressed great interest in several high-end drugs shown by Kexing Biopharm, and actively explored joint development of overseas business with the company.

Among the visitors at Kexing Biopharm's booth, in addition to many "old friends", there were also many "new faces". Throughout the three-day exhibition, Kexing Biopharm's overseas marketing team successfully connected with more than 200 esteemed clients, including leading international pharmaceutical companies. The participating team of Kexing Biopharm exchanged experiences and discussed with industry leaders, aiming to explore the future development of the industry.

Now, Kexing Biopharm is accelerating the establishment of a "high-quality biopharmaceuticals overseas platform" aiming to enhance the accessibility of bio-pharmaceutical products in more countries and regions to benefit more patients around the world. Currently, domestic drugs going to overseas markets has become a consensus among many Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises. As one of the first Chinese biopharmaceutical companies to go global, with over 20 years of experience in overseas commercialization, extensive marketing channels across over 40 countries, and a large professional service team, Kexing Biopharm has continuously proved its overseas commercialization strength with one milestone after another, and it is becoming an excellent partner for an increasing number of Chinese companies going overseas.

Also from this source

Kexing Biopharm Attended CPHI Worldwide 2023

Recently, CPHI Worldwide 2023 was successfully held in Barcelona, Spain. Kexing Biopharm exhibited more than ten kinds of high-quality medical...

Kexing Biopharm Holds China-MENA & South Asia Pharmaceutical Cooperation High-end Forum, Aiming at Foreign Emerging Markets

The 2023 China-MENA & South Asia Pharmaceutical Cooperation High-end Forum and Kexing Biopharm's Series of Globalization Activities were successfully ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.