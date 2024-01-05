Kexing Biopharm Introduces Eribulin Mesylate Injection, Expanding Its Overseas Product Portfolio

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of January 3, Kexing Biopharm signed an international commercialization cooperation agreement on Eribulin Mesylate Injection, securing exclusive commercialization licensing and supply of the product from Xiling Lab Co., Ltd. in 36 countries. This is the fifth major breast cancer medication introduced by Kexing Biopharm, which further enriches its product portfolio for breast cancer treatment.

Eribulin Mesylate Injection is indicated for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have undergone at least two chemotherapy regimens and patients with unresectable or metastatic liposarcoma who have received treatment of anthracyclines. This compound contains 19 chirality centers and theoretically has 524,287 epimers. It involves more than 65 synthesis steps, which makes its synthesis exceedingly challenging.

Eribulin Mesylate Injection is one of the few products in China that have conducted the drug registration in China, the United States, and European countries. With API-preparation integrated production, it is highly competitive in mass API production and technical capabilities.

Kexing Biopharm is committed to the mission of Precise Products, Predictable Effects, and Health Protection. It remains steadfast in sustainable development and global strategies while enriching its product pipelines. In recent years, the company has relentlessly expanded its breast cancer product pipeline, developing a comprehensive portfolio of products that cover the whole breast cancer treatment cycle. Eribulin Mesylate Injection is the fifth breast cancer medication of Kexing Biopharm. This product can form an effective combination with the existing four ones that have been introduced by Kexing Biopharm and are in the process of obtaining overseas registrations. These include Albumin-bound Paclitaxel, Trastuzumab, Neratinib, and Bevacizumab.

This collaboration provides Kexing Biopharm with exclusive commercialization licensing for Eribulin Mesylate Injection from Xiling Lab Co., Ltd. in 36 countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Singapore, Thailand, Egypt, South Africa, India, and Saudi Arabia and so on.

