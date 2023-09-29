Key Factors in Choosing iGaming Supplier: SOFTSWISS Highlights Client Survey Results

GŻIRA, Malta, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, the importance of having national licences has significantly increased in the iGaming industry due to the growing prevalence of local regulation. SOFTSWISS, an iGaming software provider, announced the results of a survey conducted by Kantar, a leading marketing research agency.

The 2023 survey collected insights from clients utilising the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator to understand their reasons for choosing specific game aggregation platform providers. These findings were then compared to a similar survey from 2022.

Winning Characteristics of Ideal iGaming Supplier

Choosing an iGaming partner, operators consider various factors, including functional characteristics, which reflect product technical and operational aspects. The survey identified these characteristics of a game aggregation platform that most affect the decision to collaborate:

  • Fair pricing
  • Wide portfolio of games and providers
  • Ease of technical integration and availability of integration support
  • Quick response and problem solving
  • Regular and timely release of games and connecting of new providers
  • Licences and certifications for regulated markets

Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, comments: "The survey indicates a 15 pp increase in the importance of holding licences for regulated markets compared to 2022. Regulatory changes will continue to influence the iGaming industry in the coming years, especially in major markets, like LatAm."

Despite dropping 13 pp from 2022, 'Quick response and problem-solving' remains important for excellent service, while a totally new factor: 'technical integration ease and support', captured the attention of 71% of respondents. This underscored the market advantage of complex business solutions with simplified integrations, aligning with the industry's need for cohesive product ecosystems.

The survey emphasises emotional characteristics – aspects of a company that influence its reputation and overall appeal. The top 5 of those affecting the choice of iGaming supplier include:

  • Top-level service
  • Long-term and reliable partner
  • Simple and quick communication with account managers
  • Offers services and products that meet the needs of the client's company
  • Employees demonstrate high professionalism and expertise during communication

"We see a strong focus on top-level service and quality communication with account managers. This proves that comprehensive service is consistently valued, while providers who minimise the workload on their clients excel. It's about analysing client business, identifying profitable growth avenues, and delivering timely solutions," highlights Andrey Starovoitov.

Revealing Core Reasons for Partnership Termination

iGaming operators terminate partnerships due to factors affecting their success. One primary reason is the high price of products, highlighting the importance of 'fair pricing'.

Respondents also cited the following factors for termination:

  • Supplier's reputation in the market
  • A lack of back-office and reporting capabilities
  • Challenges with integration and its support
  • Displeasure with the speed and effectiveness of resolving technical operational problems

Operators prioritise cost-effectiveness, robust partnership and effective operational support that align with their long-term goals.

Charting Excellence: SOFTSWISS Client Satisfaction Index

SOFTSWISS regularly collects data to track market trends and improve its product ecosystem. In a recent survey, client satisfaction with its current offerings increased by 9% YoY. Respondents chose SOFTSWISS for streamlined business communication, a wide games and providers portfolio, and efficient issue resolution.

Valentina Bagniya, Chief Marketing Officer at SOFTSWISS, notes: "Client service is imprinted in SOFTSWISS' DNA. Three years of research yielded insights that elevate our services and client satisfaction. Our commitment to excellence, encapsulated in the 'WE EXCEL' principle, drives us ahead, from technology to fostering clients' business growth."

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is an international tech company offering a product ecosystem for the iGaming business. In 2013, SOFTSWISS was the first to introduce a Bitcoin-optimised online casino solution. 

