Key Financial Management Advice For College Graduates

According to Student Loan Hero total student loan debt is $1.48 trillion in the U.S., spread out amongst 44 million borrowers, with an average monthly loan payment of $351 for borrowers 20 – 30 years old. To better prepare students planning to pursue a graduate degree or enter the workforce, Credit One Bank asked some of their employees—who know a thing or two about credit and finances—what advice they would give their younger selves based on what they've learned over the years.

Here are key findings college graduates may find helpful:

Saving for the future: "Put as much away as you comfortably can and still be able to live the life you want lead."

"Put as much away as you comfortably can and still be able to live the life you want lead." Credit cards: "Get smart and spend some time doing your research. Track your spending so you can figure out which rewards you want based on your spending categories. Maximize signing bonuses, leverage special offers such as no-fee balance transfers, and then make sure you save enough to pay off your balances before getting hit with fees."

"Get smart and spend some time doing your research. Track your spending so you can figure out which rewards you want based on your spending categories. Maximize signing bonuses, leverage special offers such as no-fee balance transfers, and then make sure you save enough to pay off your balances before getting hit with fees." Debt: "Debt is important for establishing a credit identity, but it's also important to be responsible with it. Make sure you understand the terms of your debt, track your balances, and pay your bills on time."

"Debt is important for establishing a credit identity, but it's also important to be responsible with it. Make sure you understand the terms of your debt, track your balances, and pay your bills on time." Spending money on experiences: "You'll quickly forget about all the objects you thought you needed, but you'll remember great experiences for the rest of your life."

This advice and more from Credit One Bank employees can be found online at Credit One Central, a unique financial resource that provides insight, tools, and other resources for a variety of consumer needs.

