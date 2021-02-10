Key West most expensive U.S. destination for Presidents Day, according to survey conducted by Cheaphotels.org

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Key West is the United States' most expensive destination on Presidents Day weekend this year based on cost of lodging, according to a survey conducted by Cheaphotels.org.



The survey compared hotel rates in destinations across America for February 12-15 – the dates for this year's Presidents Day weekend. Only hotels rated 3 stars or more and located close to a beach or city center were considered.



In Key West, travelers will spend $472 per night for the most affordable double room, the survey revealed. Breckenridge and Beaver Creek, two ski resorts in Colorado, complete the podium at nightly rates of $432 and $412, respectively.



While rates are stable in Florida and the ski resorts compared to last year, you will find significantly more affordable rooms in Hawaii. While Lahaina was at a rate of $572 per night, the priciest destination for the Presidents Day weekend in 2020, you will find a room for less than $200 this year.



Charlotte Smith from Cheaphotels.org estimates that there are about 60-70% fewer tourists in Hawaii this Presidents Day compared to last year. Current travel restrictions on the islands of Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Hawaii (Big Island) include a negative Covid test prior to departure. Otherwise, they face a 10-day quarantine.



The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in the United States for this year's Presidents Day weekend. The prices shown reflect the daily rate for each destination's cheapest available double room for February 12-15, 2021.



Key West ( Florida ) $472 Breckenridge (Colorado) $432 Beaver Creek (Colorado) $412 Vail (Colorado) $403 Islamorada ( Florida ) $366 Fort Myers Beach ( Florida ) $347 Siesta Key ( Florida ) $300 Sanibel Island ( Florida ) $286 Avon (Colorado) $286 Aspen (Colorado) $266

For the full results of the survey, please check:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/presidents-day-2021.html

Press Contact, Charlotte Smith, [email protected] , +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to survey, please send email)

SOURCE Cheaphotels.org

Related Links

https://www.cheaphotels.org/

