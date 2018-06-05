Keyera Energy Recalls to Inspect Propane Gas Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards

Name of Product: Propane (LP) gas

Hazard: The recalled propane gas does not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak. Failure to detect leaking gas can present fire, explosion and thermal burn hazards.

Remedy: Replace, Repair

Consumers should not attempt to test the propane themselves. Instead, consumers who have propane delivered to storage tanks should immediately contact the retailer, supplier or Keyera Energy to arrange for a free inspection. If the inspection confirms that the propane contains insufficient odorant, Keyera Energy will arrange for additional odorization or a replacement of the under-odorized propane. Consumers should have carbon monoxide alarms in homes or other buildings that utilize propane gas. If consumers do smell even a faint odor of gas or a gas leak, they should immediately leave the building and call 911 or call their gas supplier. Do not light a match, turn on a light or switch on anything electrical.

Consumer Contact:

Keyera Energy toll-free at 844-879-8419 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, email propane@keyera.com or online at www.keyera.com and click on "Propane Safety Update" on the Corporate Responsibility page or www.keypropaneupdate.com for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1.7 million gallons

Description:

This recall involves under-odorized propane (LP) gas delivered to consumers for use in storage tanks or sold at retail locations in portable refillable cylinders (for use in recreational vehicles, barbeques, stoves and other appliances). The LP gas was also sold to businesses for commercial and industrial use. Keyera Energy Inc. does not sell propane directly to any retailers or consumers, but supplies propane to distributors that sell directly to retailers and consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Distributed in Texas and Louisiana by various companies and sold by retailers between February 2018 and April 2018.



Manufacturer: Keyera Energy Inc., of Houston, Texas

Manufactured in: U.S.

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

