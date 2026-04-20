Keyes Coverage Grows Tampa Presence with Seibert Insurance Agency Acquisition

Acquisition establishes Keyes' first West Coast Florida office and adds an experienced 18-person Tampa team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Agency Partners today announced that Keyes Coverage has acquired Seibert Insurance Agency of Tampa, Florida.

Seibert Insurance Agency brings a long-standing reputation for personal and commercial insurance in the Tampa Bay market. The agency's core values are integrity, quality, and responsiveness, and its team brings more than 150 years of combined experience. The Tampa-based agency employs 18 people.

The transaction marks Keyes' entry onto Florida's West Coast with a physical office in Tampa, strengthening its footprint in West Central Florida and adding depth in personal lines, commercial property and casualty, and specialty coverages. Seibert will continue to operate from its Tampa office and serve clients under the Keyes Coverage brand.

Keyes Coverage, founded in 1976 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, joined Keystone in 2022, expanding Keystone's footprint to South Florida.

"We are excited to welcome the Seibert team to Keyes Coverage," said David Ragno, CEO of Keyes Coverage. "Karyn is exactly the kind of leader you build around. She has built Seibert the right way, with integrity, quality, and responsiveness at the core, and that aligns perfectly with how we operate at Keyes. It gives us a true West Coast presence in Tampa and a strong foundation to strategically build out the market, and it continues the thoughtful growth we have pursued as part of Keystone."

"Joining Keyes Coverage is the right next step for our agency, our employees, and our clients," said Karyn S Roeling, CEO of Seibert Insurance Agency. "We have always prioritized integrity and quality service, and Keyes shares those values. With Keyes and Keystone behind us, we can offer broader resources, more carrier access, and enhanced technology, while keeping the local service our clients expect. I am excited to continue leading our team and to help build Keyes across Tampa and Florida's West Coast."

The acquisition is Keyes Coverage's latest expansion in Florida, following a series of strategic partnerships that have doubled the agency's size and revenue since 2021.

About Keyes Coverage

Keyes Coverage is a full-service independent insurance agency founded in 1976 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A Keystone Agency Partners platform partner since 2022, Keyes provides commercial, personal, and specialty insurance solutions. Keyes operates across Florida with a focus on local service backed by national resources.

About Seibert Insurance Agency

Seibert Insurance Agency is an independent agency based in Tampa, Florida, providing personal and commercial insurance solutions. The agency is known for exceptional customer service, innovative technology, and a commitment to integrity, quality, and responsiveness.

About Keystone

Keystone is recognized by Business Insurance as the 27th largest retail broker and the 5th fastest-growing broker in the United States. Leveraging its robust distribution capabilities and strategic partnerships with Platform Partners, Keystone's unique model delivers exceptional growth and profitability. By providing best-in-class services and capital investments, Keystone empowers independent agencies to thrive and unlock their full potential. Founded in 2020, Keystone continues to drive innovation and growth in the insurance industry. For more information, please visit www.mykeystone.com.

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SOURCE Keystone Agency Partners