The strategic leadership transition positions Keystone for its next phase of growth and

innovation.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone, a leading insurance platform, today announced that it has officially appointed Mike Walsh as Chief Executive Officer, formalizing the CEO transition previously outlined as part of the Company's succession plan. Mr. Walsh succeeds Patrick Kinney, who will serve on Keystone's Board of Directors.

Today's announcement marks the formal completion of Keystone's planned succession process and positions the Company for its next phase of growth, while maintaining continuity for customers, employees, and partners.

Keystone Appoints Mike Walsh as Chief Executive Officer Post this Mike Walsh Named Keystone CEO

During Mr. Kinney's tenure as CEO, Keystone strengthened its operating foundation and advanced strategic priorities across the organization. In his ongoing role as a Board member, Kinney will work closely with Walsh and the leadership team to support a seamless transition and continued strategic execution.

"I'm honored to step into the CEO role. Our strategy and priorities remain unchanged: deliver outstanding service to customers, invest in our people and capabilities, and pursue disciplined growth. I'm grateful for Patrick's leadership and partnership, and I look forward to working closely with him and our Board as we move forward," said Mike Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of Keystone.

"I'm incredibly proud of where Keystone is today, of the team we've built, the progress we've made, and the strong foundation in place for continued growth. Mike is a proven leader with deep industry experience and a track record of driving growth. I'm excited to support him and the team from the Board as Keystone enters its next chapter," said Patrick Kinney.

Mr. Walsh brings extensive insurance industry experience to the CEO role. Prior to joining Keystone, he served as President of Commercial Property and Casualty at NFP, where he helped drive organic growth, expand new business development, and advance acquisition opportunities.

About Keystone

Keystone is recognized by Business Insurance as the 27th largest retail broker and the 5th fastest-growing broker in the United States. Leveraging its robust distribution capabilities and strategic partnerships with Platform Partners, Keystone's unique model delivers exceptional growth and profitability. By providing best-in-class services and capital investments, Keystone empowers independent agencies to thrive and unlock their full potential. Founded in 2020, Keystone continues to drive innovation and growth in the insurance industry. For more information, please visit www.mykeystone.com.

Media Contact

Keystone Agency Partners

Stuart Kail | VP of Marketing

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SOURCE Keystone Agency Partners