Keystone Acquires Titan Risk Solutions to Anchor National Transportation Vertical

Strategic acquisition expands specialized capacity for transportation risks; Titan to rebrand as Keystone Transportation Solutions later this year

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone today announced it has acquired Titan Risk Solutions, a premier trucking insurance broker headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Titan will serve as the leader of Keystone's Trucking Vertical, significantly increasing the platform's capacity, market access, and technical expertise for transportation risks.

Titan Risk Solutions will continue its day-to-day operations with no disruption to clients or carrier partners. The Titan team will remain in place and will continue to operate under the Titan Risk Solutions name through the transition. Later this year, the agency will rebrand as Keystone Trucking Solutions to further align with the company's strategic direction.

"Titan Risk Solutions is a best-in-class trucking broker and the ideal partner to anchor our Transportation Vertical," said Dan Girardi, Chief Strategy Officer at Keystone. "Their depth of expertise, strong carrier relationships, and data-driven approach immediately expand our capacity and knowledge for complex trucking risks. This acquisition is about delivering more solutions, more quickly, to our Platform Partners and their clients."

"Joining Keystone gives our team and our clients the best of both worlds," said Tim Smith, former CEO of Titan Risk Solutions and now Keystone's Transportation Vertical Leader. "We maintain our world-class service and specialization our clients expect, with zero disruption, while gaining access to Keystone's national resources, markets, and network of partners. We are proud to help lead Keystone's trucking strategy and are excited for our next chapter as Keystone Trucking Solutions."

The acquisition strengthens Keystone's transportation capabilities across key segments including long-haul trucking, regional fleets, specialized hauling, and last-mile delivery. Titan's leadership will work closely with Keystone's Platform Partners to provide enhanced placement strategies, risk control resources, and claims advocacy for trucking clients nationwide.

"Creating dedicated verticals is central to our strategy," Girardi added. "Trucking is a complex, essential industry, and our partners have asked for deeper expertise. With Titan leading this vertical, we are giving our agencies the specialized knowledge, markets, and support they need to win more business and serve clients at the highest level."

About Keystone

Keystone is recognized by Business Insurance as the 27th largest retail broker and the 5th fastest-growing broker in the United States. Founded in 2020, Keystone empowers independent agencies through strategic partnerships, best-in-class services, and capital investments. For more information, visit www.mykeystone.com

Media Contact:

Stuart Kail

VP of Marketing, Keystone

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SOURCE Keystone Agency Partners