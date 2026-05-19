Keyfactor Attains FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

CLAaaS Offering Accelerates Digital Trust for Federal Agencies with Automated Certificate Lifecycle Management

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyfactor, the industry leader in digital trust for modern enterprises, today announced that Keyfactor for Government Certificate Lifecycle Automation as a Service (CLAaaS) has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Moderate authorization.

Keyfactor for Government - CLAaaS is a cloud-based certificate lifecycle automation and management offering designed for U.S. federal agencies. Delivered through the Keyfactor Command web-based console, it helps teams discover, manage, issue, renew, and report on digital certificates across hybrid environments.

FedRAMP is a governmentwide program that provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud products and services. By attaining a FedRAMP Moderate authorization, Keyfactor's federal customers will have better certificate visibility, automated issuance and renewal, reduced outage risk, less on-prem infrastructure, and stronger readiness for cryptographic change, all of which are critical to keep pace with the current regulatory landscape.

"We're incredibly proud to achieve a FedRAMP Moderate authorization and are excited about the benefit it will bring to our federal customers," said Ted Shorter, CTO, Keyfactor. "Federal requirements around zero trust and post-quantum cryptography migration are becoming increasingly stringent, and certificate lifecycle timelines are shrinking. At the same time, the threat landscape is more severe than ever, requiring careful due diligence. Keyfactor for Government - CLAaaS ensures agencies have access to the tools they need to secure their digital transformation."

Federal agencies are still under pressure to modernize securely in the cloud and reduce operational drag from legacy infrastructure. At the same time, certificate volumes, non-human identities, and cryptographic change make manual certificate operations harder to sustain. Keyfactor for Government - CLAaaS gives agencies a way to reduce manual certificate work, lower operational burden, and improve consistency, readiness, and control across certificate operations.

To learn more about Keyfactor for Government - CLAaaS, find it on the FedRAMP Marketplace here: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2335051964

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world by empowering organizations to build and maintain secure, trusted connections across every device, workload, and machine. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and enabling crypto-agility, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale. With Keyfactor, businesses can tackle today's challenges, like growing certificate volumes, manual processes, and new standards and regulations, while laying the groundwork for a successful transition to post-quantum cryptography. For more, visit keyfactor.com.

SOURCE Keyfactor