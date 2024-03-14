Keylink and Wolf Announce Expansion into Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keylink, a premier manufacturer of aluminum railing systems, is pleased to announce their expansion into three Midwestern states with distributor Wolf Home Products. Wolf will distribute Keylink railing in Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin in addition to other states in the region.

"We are excited to expand the distribution of our aluminum railing systems to dealers and contractors in these states," said Javan Lapp, Keylink CEO. "This is a continuation of our ongoing partnership with Wolf in a thriving market and we're excited to see the growth that results for all of our partners."

"We're looking forward to furthering our partnership with Keylink to satisfy the demands of the midwestern market," said Craig Danielson, President and CEO at Wolf Home Products.

With new offerings like the Keylink Discovery railing series and the complete American crossover system; improvements to vertical cable that make installation 30% faster; and developments like the new rod rail infill coming soon, Keylink is delivering on their claim to be a one-stop railing shop for dealers.

"Keylink offers dealers a consolidated approach to railing products," said Drew Lebo, Keylink Director of Product. "Dealers don't have to reach out to multiple manufacturers for different product lines because Keylink has a wide range of the options that their customers are seeking."

In addition to its extensive product offerings, Keylink provides ongoing education and training, a range of marketing materials, and business resources to its customers, a practice that they plan to continue with Wolf in their new markets. Both companies have hired representatives who live in the Midwest, know the market, and will be readily available as a resource for dealers and contractors.

"We have boots on the ground and an excellent distributor partner in Wolf," said Jason Hesse, Keylink's Midwest regional manager based in Wisconsin. "We are ready to get product to our dealers so everyone in the channel can experience the benefits of working with this team."

For more information about Keylink and their product offerings, visit keylinkonline.com.

About Keylink



Located in Central Pennsylvania, Keylink manufactures premium aluminum products designed to create safe, relaxing, and welcoming spaces that promote connections to family, to friends and to nature. For more than 40 years their focus has been providing quality building products using in-house design and engineering, American manufacturing, and onsite powder-coating facilities.

About Wolf Home Products



Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

