KeyLogic, a System One Company, Releases Special Analysis on Nuclear Power's Role in Meeting America's AI and Data Center Energy Demands

HERNDON, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the explosive growth of artificial intelligence and data centers reshapes U.S. electricity demand at a scale not seen in decades, KeyLogic — a leading energy analysis firm and System One company — today released a special analysis examining what it would take for the United States to achieve up to 400 Gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2050. The report, titled "What Would It Take? Pathways to 400 GW of U.S. Nuclear Capacity," provides an independent, data-driven assessment of the financial, policy, and structural conditions required to meet growing electricity demand driven by AI and data center growth through a dramatic expansion of nuclear power.

The analysis is motivated by a fundamental shift in the U.S. energy landscape. For roughly two decades, national electricity consumption was largely flat. That era is ending. KeyLogic's research projects that electricity demand from data centers could grow five to ten times above current levels by 2035 and more than 15 times by 2050 in high-growth scenarios — potentially consuming nearly 40% of today's total U.S. electricity demand. The technology sector has already taken notice: major digital companies including Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Meta have collectively committed at least $20 billion toward nuclear capacity to secure the firm, low-carbon baseload power their data centers require.

Against this backdrop, the Trump Administration has made nuclear energy a centerpiece of its energy and national security strategy. Executive Orders signed in 2025 direct federal agencies to accelerate licensing, reinvigorate the nuclear industrial base, expand domestic uranium fuel production, and streamline reactor testing. The Administration's stated targets include facilitating 5 GW of uprates at existing plants, beginning construction of approximately 10 new large reactors by 2030, and adding 300 GW of new nuclear capacity by 2050 — which, combined with existing capacity, would bring total U.S. nuclear generation to approximately 400 GW, roughly quadrupling the current fleet.

"The surge in electricity demand from AI and data centers has fundamentally changed the conversation around energy in this country and advanced nuclear power can be part of a balance and resilient generation mix the grid needs," said John Ramsey, President of KeyLogic. "Our analysis shows that reaching 400 GW of nuclear capacity is achievable, but it will require a level of sustained commitment — financial, regulatory, and industrial — that is genuinely unprecedented in U.S. history. We hope this analysis serves as a rigorous, independent foundation for the policymakers, investors, and energy leaders who will have to make those decisions."

To assess the feasibility of these targets, KeyLogic's energy modeling team used a customized version of the U.S. Energy Information Administration's National Energy Modeling System (NEMS) to evaluate two distinct scenarios and what it would require to achieve each.

"System One has supported the nuclear industry for more than 40 years, from licensing to construction, operations, maintenance, and decommissioning — so we understand the scale of what this moment demands," said Greg Lignelli, System One's President and COO. "KeyLogic's analysis makes clear that the energy needs of AI and data centers are creating a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild America's nuclear capacity. We are proud to support the independent, rigorous work that will help guide those decisions. Additionally, we look forward to providing outsourced technical services and workforce solutions to support the execution of our nation's energy strategy."

KeyLogic notes that this analysis represents a first step in evaluating nuclear power's potential to meet the energy needs of AI and data centers in line with our current Administration's goals. The report identifies priority areas for further research, including electricity rate structures, regional permitting, grid reliability impacts, and the role of microgrids and on-site generation. The full report is available at www.keylogic.com.

