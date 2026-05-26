System One Expands Nuclear Energy Team to Meet Rising Industry Demand

Three industry veterans join System One's Nuclear team to deepen its nuclear energy capabilities including focusing on small modular reactors, outages and restarts, spent fuel management, and next-generation field services.

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- System One, a leading provider of specialized outsourced services and workforce solutions, with more than 40 years of experience in the nuclear industry, announced the expansion of its Nuclear leadership team. The expansion reflects the company's strategic push to capitalize on a historic resurgence in nuclear power investment, driven by AI infrastructure growth, clean-energy mandates, and robust federal support.

"System One has been a trusted partner to the nuclear industry for decades," said Mark Fenske, Executive Vice President, Nuclear. "These additions position us to serve an entirely new generation of nuclear projects, from small modular reactors to outages and restarts and spent fuel lifecycle management. All while strengthening the services our legacy utility and OEM customers depend on."

Strengthening the Team Across Three Critical Areas

Will Knopfel — Executive Vice President, Nuclear Field Services

Knopfel brings 19 years of nuclear services experience, most recently as Vice President of Outage Services at GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy, where he led a workforce of over 1,000 supporting refueling, plant maintenance, and inspection projects across North America, Europe, and Asia. His experience spans BWR and PWR technologies, including refueling, mechanical and instrumentation and controls activities, nondestructive testing, and quality assurance. Knopfel holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.

John Reeves — Executive Vice President, Nuclear Services

With 35 years in commercial nuclear power, Reeves brings deep relationships with major nuclear utilities, where he was responsible for delivering Outage Services to clients including Vistra, Talen, PSEG, Constellation, and Tennessee Valley Authority. Reeves' career has spanned outage planning and execution, field engineering, plant modifications, advanced welding, and business development in Executive Leadership roles at firms including Framatome, Westinghouse, and Day & Zimmerman. A Registered Professional Engineer, Reeves holds a B.S. in Engineering from The Citadel and an MBA from The McColl School of Business. He is also a veteran U.S. Army officer.

Vince Bilovsky — Director, Spent Fuel Management Services

Bilovsky leads System One's dedicated practice in Independent Spent Fuel Storage Installation (ISFSI) services; a growing need as the domestic nuclear fleet navigates decommissioning, regulatory compliance, and long-term storage requirements. He brings 25+ years of international experience, including serving as Director of Decommissioning for the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station and technical and senior management roles for multiple dry cask storage vendors. A recognized subject matter expert in the nuclear industry, Bilovsky holds an MBA from The Wharton School and dual degrees in Nuclear Engineering from Penn State.

Advancing in Nuclear Energy

The nuclear energy sector is experiencing a generational shift. The rapid growth of AI data centers, domestic manufacturing investment, and federal tax credit programs are fueling unprecedented demand for reliable, zero-carbon baseload power. System One's Nuclear Division is actively expanding its presence in small modular reactor development, reactor restart projects, and across the full nuclear supply chain, from new fuels production to component manufacturing.

The new leadership structure reflects a deliberate build-out of specialized expertise designed to meet the moment.

About System One

System One is a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions to critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. We are a trusted and essential partner to large private and public organizations—mobilizing specialized resources and expertise to execute complex, mission-critical programs. Founded more than 40 years ago, System One operates in over 50 locations and employs more than 10,000 professionals across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. More information is available at systemone.com.

Media Contact: Krista Kornchuk, [email protected]

SOURCE System One