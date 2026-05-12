KeyMe Locksmiths and Sam's Club Partner to Modernize Car Key Duplication at Scale

600+ Sam's Club Tire & Battery Centers join KeyMe's 8,000-location nationwide kiosk network

HEBRON, Ky., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyMe Locksmiths, a leading provider of local locksmith services and key duplication kiosks, today announced a nationwide partnership with Sam's Club to deploy its advanced, self-service key duplication technology across more than 600 locations.

Following a successful pilot, Sam's Club selected KeyMe Locksmiths to add vehicle key duplication as a complementary service within its Tire & Battery Centers, enhancing convenience and broadening its automotive service offerings.

"Sam's Club is known for delivering value and convenience at scale, and we're excited to extend that experience through KeyMe's self-service kiosks," said James Moorhead, CEO of KeyMe Locksmiths. "By launching fleetwide across Sam's Club Tire & Battery Centers, we're making it easier than ever for members to get spare keys made while they shop - offering dealership-quality duplication at a superior value and access to an unmatched assortment of automotive keys spanning over 40,000 different makes, models, and years."

KeyMe Locksmiths operates one of the largest self-service key duplication networks in the U.S. Its kiosks use computer vision and machine-learning technology to digitally scan a key, account for wear and tear, and cut an accurate duplicate to original specifications, all within minutes and with a 100% money-back guarantee.

KeyMe Locksmiths kiosks enable high-quality vehicle key duplication at a fraction of the cost you would pay at a dealership, giving members a fast, affordable, and reliable alternative without compromising on performance or security. From standard metal keys, transponder keys and remote-head keys to key fobs and push-button ignition keys, KeyMe Locksmith kiosks support key duplication for 87% of vehicles on the road today.

"At Sam's Club, we're constantly looking for new ways to enhance the services available to our members," said Mohamed Boudhoum, Senior Director, Tires & Battery Centers and Senior Merchant at Sam's Club. "Bringing KeyMe Locksmiths innovative key duplication technology into our Tire & Battery Centers allows us to deliver greater convenience, expanded service offerings, and stronger value to our members reinforcing our commitment to delivering everyday value and practical solutions."

Beyond vehicle keys, KeyMe Locksmiths kiosks also support a wide range of everyday residential and commercial keys, including home and office keys, mailboxes and padlocks, as well as RFID access cards - making it easy for shoppers to create spare keys for family members, roommates or new movers settling into a home. Through the partnership, Sam's Club will provide the service year-round during normal Tire & Battery Center hours, unlike other warehouse clubs that typically make key duplication available only through periodic pop-up events.

The rollout within Sam's Club Tire & Battery Centers began in 2025 and will continue through the end of 2026.

To learn more, visit Key.Me.

About KeyMe

KeyMe Locksmiths is a leading provider of local locksmith services and key copy kiosks across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Proud to serve over 5 million customers, KeyMe Locksmiths cuts over 10 million keys annually. With more than 8,000 self-service kiosks in major retailers, an e-commerce platform delivering over 10,000 keys weekly, and a nationwide locksmith network, KeyMe Locksmiths provides fast, reliable solutions for residential, commercial, and vehicle needs. KeyMe Locksmiths is committed to delivering exceptional service backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. KeyMe Locksmiths also operates one of the nation's leading retail media networks, connecting consumers to other brands seeking to advertise in-store and delivering over 2B monthly impressions. For more information, visit key.me.

SOURCE KeyMe Locksmiths