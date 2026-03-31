KeyMe Locksmiths Deploys 8,000th AI-Powered Kiosk, Scaling U.S. Manufacturing Through Partnership with Benchmark

National retail automation platform showcases how advanced engineering and U.S.-based manufacturing are enabling intelligent hardware at scale

HEBRON, Ky., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyMe Locksmiths, a leading provider of local locksmith services and key duplication kiosks, today announced the deployment of its 8,000th self-service kiosk nationwide. This milestone reflects the continued growth of KeyMe's AI-powered retail platform and underscores the increasing demand for intelligent, self-service solutions across major retail environments. Since early development, Benchmark, a U.S.-based engineering, design, and advanced manufacturing solutions provider, has partnered with KeyMe Locksmiths to design, industrialize, and manufacture its kiosk platform.

What began as initial production in Benchmark's Minnesota facility has expanded to include scaled manufacturing in Nashua, New Hampshire, supporting continued national deployment and increasing demand across major retail channels.

With more than 8,000 kiosks deployed across leading convenience, grocery, farm supply, military channels, and mass retail chains, the KeyMe Locksmiths platform now serves millions of customers annually and has duplicated more than 47.2 million keys nationwide, as of March 2026. The distributed network places AI-powered automation directly inside everyday retail environments, including 7-Eleven, Albertsons, Blains Farm & Fleet, Kroger, Meijer, Rural King, Staples, Stop & Shop, Walmart, and WinCo Foods.

"This milestone reflects the continued evolution of AI beyond the cloud and into the physical world," said James Moorhead, CEO of KeyMe Locksmiths. "By partnering early in the product lifecycle, we were able to fast-track development while continuously refining the system, a model for how U.S. advanced manufacturing can innovate quickly and effectively. Together with Benchmark, we've built intelligent infrastructure designed and manufactured in the U.S. that operates autonomously at scale."

Benchmark's role has spanned design engineering, advanced robotics integration, optimized electronics, and integrated software systems, enabling KeyMe Locksmiths to deliver precision, security, and performance at national scale. Today, Benchmark supports ongoing production and is positioned to scale output to meet continued growth.

"We are proud that Benchmark's multidisciplinary expertise, spanning optics, robotics, sensors, and cloud-connected software, has supported KeyMe on their journey from early concept to retail-ready kiosks. Today, we are supporting continued growth by scaling U.S. manufacturing to deploy these solutions in leading retail environments across the country," said Josh Hollin, Chief Technology Officer, Benchmark.

Between 2016 and 2021, Benchmark manufactured more than 5,500 kiosks for KeyMe Locksmiths, establishing the foundation for national deployment. As adoption accelerated, an additional 2,000 kiosks have been produced in just the last 14 months.

This shift reflects a clear inflection point for the platform. Benchmark's role in design industrialization and U.S.-based manufacturing scale-up has enabled KeyMe Locksmiths to rapidly scale production while maintaining consistency, precision, and performance.

Each KeyMe kiosk integrates:

Optical scanning systems engineered to translate physical keys into precise digital blueprints

Machine learning models that continuously learn and improve duplication accuracy across millions of transactions

Precision robotics designed to automate key cutting within thousandths of an inch tolerances

Cloud-connected software architecture that securely stores digital key files (opt-in only) and enables continuous system optimization across 8,000+ distributed locations

As companies prioritize domestic production and supply chain resilience, the KeyMe Locksmiths and Benchmark collaboration demonstrates a scalable model for U.S.-based advanced manufacturing, combining engineering, design, automation, and production to support national deployment of intelligent hardware systems.

With continued expansion underway, KeyMe Locksmiths is further scaling its intelligent retail automation platform, supported by Benchmark's engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

To learn more, visit Key.Me.

About KeyMe

KeyMe Locksmiths is a leading provider of local locksmith services and key copy kiosks across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Proud to serve over 5 million customers, KeyMe Locksmiths cuts over 10 million keys annually. With more than 8,000 self-service kiosks in major retailers, an e-commerce platform delivering over 10,000 keys weekly, and a nationwide locksmith network, KeyMe Locksmiths provides fast, reliable solutions for residential, commercial, and vehicle needs. KeyMe Locksmiths is committed to delivering exceptional service backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. KeyMe Locksmiths also operates one of the nation's leading retail media networks, connecting consumers to other brands seeking to advertise in-store and delivering over 2B monthly impressions. For more information, visit key.me.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, industrial, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

SOURCE KeyMe Locksmiths