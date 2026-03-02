KEYS INC. ANNOUNCES RULE 506(c) PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOLLOWING FORM D ACCEPTANCE BY THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

TUCSON, Ariz., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc., a technology company developing enterprise-grade AI and financial infrastructure for service-based industries, today announced that it has filed and received acceptance of a Form D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a private placement conducted pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933.

Rule 506(c) permits general solicitation of investors, provided that securities are sold exclusively to purchasers who are verified accredited investors in accordance with federal securities regulations.

The private placement is intended to support the Company's continued technology development, infrastructure expansion, and disciplined national growth strategy.

Infrastructure-Led Platform Expansion

Keys® has developed a vertically integrated AI-powered software and financial ecosystem designed to modernize fragmented service industries through operational automation and embedded financial infrastructure.

The Company's platform integrates:

AI-enabled dispatch and workflow automation





Enterprise resource planning (ERP) functionality





VIN-based identification and service optimization systems





Embedded payments and financial account integrations





Card program capabilities and spend management infrastructure





Automated provider onboarding and acquisition workflows

Keys' strategy emphasizes scalable digital infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and operational integration designed to support long-term enterprise value creation.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be allocated toward advanced artificial intelligence development, product scaling, compliance and governance enhancements, strategic partnerships, and measured market expansion.

Offering Information

The securities offered pursuant to this private placement may be purchased only by verified accredited investors.

Additional information regarding the offering is available at:

https://keys.app/invest

All investments will be subject to accredited investor verification and execution of formal subscription documentation in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Executive Commentary

Loay Jamal Alyousfi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Keys Inc., commented:

"The acceptance of our Form D filing represents a regulatory milestone as we continue building scalable AI-driven infrastructure for service industries. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, technology leadership, and long-term enterprise development."

About Keys Inc.

Keys Inc. is a technology company developing AI-powered enterprise and financial infrastructure for service-based industries. The Company's vertically integrated platform is designed to unify dispatch, automation, payments, and financial management within a scalable digital ecosystem.

Keys® is a federally registered trademark in the United States, with additional international trademark protections.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's strategy, anticipated growth initiatives, product development plans, and market expansion objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Important Notice

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities will be made solely through official offering documents provided by the Company. Securities offered pursuant to Rule 506(c) have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws and are offered in reliance upon exemptions therefrom. Investing in private placements involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Keys Inc.

[email protected]

https://keys.app

https://keys.app/invest

SOURCE Keys Inc.