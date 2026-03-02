Keys Inc. Files U.S. Provisional Patent Application for Autonomous AI Infrastructure Redefining On-Demand Service Networks

TUCSON, Ariz., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc. today announced the filing of U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/939,152 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering an autonomous artificial intelligence system designed to dynamically expand and fulfill on-demand service networks in real time.

The filing protects core architecture underlying the Keys® platform: an event-driven AI framework capable of detecting geographic or capacity coverage gaps and autonomously acquiring, qualifying, onboarding, and dispatching external service providers without manual intervention.

Transitioning from Static Marketplaces to Autonomous Networks

Most on-demand platforms rely on static provider rosters. When gaps occur, fulfillment fails or requires manual escalation. The system described in the provisional application introduces a different infrastructure model — one in which service networks are capable of self-expansion in response to demand signals.

The architecture includes:

Automated detection of real-time coverage deficiencies





AI-driven discovery and classification of external providers





Compliance-aware qualification and filtering logic





Controlled digital invitation and onboarding workflows





Conditional job assignment upon provider registration





Dynamic geographic radius adjustment and prioritization models

By integrating provider acquisition and dispatch into a unified autonomous workflow, the system is designed to reduce fulfillment latency, improve service density, and enhance network resilience.

"This filing reflects our view that the next phase of on-demand infrastructure will not be static marketplaces, but adaptive service networks," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, Founder and CEO of Keys Inc. "We are engineering systems that respond to unmet demand by intelligently expanding the network itself."

Multi-Industry Applicability

While initially implemented within locksmith and access-control workflows, the provisional application outlines embodiments adaptable to broader service categories, including roadside assistance, field repair, emergency facility access, appliance servicing, and other on-demand verticals.

The filing also contemplates competitive dispatch models, predictive provider pre-onboarding, jurisdiction-aware compliance adaptation, and incentive-based activation mechanisms.

Intellectual Property Strategy

The provisional filing secures a December 12, 2025 priority date and forms part of Keys Inc.'s broader intellectual property strategy focused on building defensible infrastructure across AI-driven fulfillment systems.

The Company intends to pursue additional filings consistent with its long-term product roadmap.

About Keys Inc.

Keys Inc. is a technology company developing AI-powered infrastructure designed to modernize service fulfillment networks. The platform integrates autonomous dispatch logic, dynamic provider acquisition, compliance-aware onboarding, and real-time routing systems into a unified operational framework.

