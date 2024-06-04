Keys Inc. Reshaping the Future of the Locksmith Industry at ALOA Security Expo 2024

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc. is thrilled to announce the unveiling of groundbreaking new features for the Keys® App at the Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA) Security Expo 2024 in Las Vegas, held from July 27-28. As a two-time winner of the ALOA Best New Product Award in 2022 and 2023, Keys Inc. is set to impress once again with its latest innovations.

Keys Inc. continues to push the boundaries of technology and service in the locksmith industry. This year, attendees can look forward to experiencing a host of new features designed to streamline operations, enhance financial control, and improve overall efficiency for locksmiths and emergency roadside service providers. Our partnership with leading institutions ensures that our solutions are both secure and efficient, further reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery.

"We are excited to introduce these advanced features that will not only enhance the functionality of the Keys® App but also significantly improve the financial management capabilities for our users," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, CEO of Keys Inc. "Our continued innovation and dedication to excellence ensure that we remain at the forefront of the locksmith industry."

Join us at the ALOA Security Expo 2024 at Booth #207 to experience firsthand the transformative new features of the Keys® App. Visit www.keysapp.com for more information and to stay updated on our latest innovations.

About Keys Inc.:

Keys Inc. is a pioneering company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for locksmiths and emergency roadside service providers and is redefining the locksmith industry with cutting-edge technology and seamless integration.

