Keyshia Cole Headlines 'Love Hard' Tour With R&B Icon Trey Songz Featuring Jaheim, and K. Michelle

With Some of the Biggest R&B Stars, the Black Promoters Collective Promises the "Love Hard" Tour Will Be One For The Books

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable experience as the "Love Hard" tour prepares to take center stage, featuring a stellar lineup of R&B icons. The tour, headlined by Grammy® nominated, multi-platinum selling, singer/songwriter Keyshia Cole with multi-platinum R&B icon Trey Songz, will also showcase the incredible talents of Jaheim, and K. Michelle. This groundbreaking tour is proudly presented in partnership with the esteemed Black Promoters Collective, promising a series of electrifying performances across the nation.

Keyshiia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle, The Love Hard Tour

"I am beyond excited to announce 'The Love Hard Tour,' and to be collaborating with the Black Promoter's Collective. This tour is a true labor of love and I'm looking forward to connecting with my fans, sharing new memories and healing through music," says Keyshia Cole

"Keyshia Cole ignited the music scene with a passion in R&B reminiscent of the soul singers of the past. Her captivating tone and lyrical prowess instantly drew me in, and I am thrilled to join forces with her on the "Love Hard" tour, where the legacy of soulful storytelling continues to unfold," states BPC President Shelby Joyner

The "Love Hard" tour is a celebration of soulful melodies, captivating vocals, and powerful performances. Keyshia Cole, known for her chart-topping hits and emotionally charged music, will lead this extraordinary lineup, delivering an unforgettable live experience. Joining her are Trey Songz, whose dynamic stage presence has captivated audiences worldwide, Jaheim, known for his timeless R&B classics, and K. Michelle, who's recognized for her raw talent and unapologetic authenticity.

Before general market sales begin, the Artist presale starts on Wednesday, December 13, at 10 AM local time via the code DIAMONDS. Local, Venue, and Promoter presales start on Thursday, December 14, from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, December 15, at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here .

Don't miss your chance to witness an unforgettable night of R&B with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle.

"Love Hard" Tour Dates:

Thursday, February 22

Friday, February 23

Saturday, February 24

Sunday, February 25

Thursday, February 29

Friday, March 1

Saturday, March 2

Sunday, March 3

Thursday, March 7

Friday, March 8

Sunday, March 10

Thursday, March 14

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Sunday, March 17

Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23

Sunday, March 24

Thursday, March 28

Friday, March 29

Saturday, March 30

Friday, April 12

Saturday, April 13

Sunday, April 14 Macon, GA

Greensboro, NC

Atlanta, GA

Savannah, GA

Chicago, IL

St. Louis, MO

Milwaukee, WI

Detroit, MI

Fairfax, VA

Baltimore, MD

Brooklyn, NY

Charlotte, NC

Columbia, SC

Hampton, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Houston, TX

Fort Worth, TX

Bossier City, LA

Oakland, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

New Orleans, LA

Birmingham, AL

Southaven, MS Macon Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum

State Farm Arena

Enmarket Arena

Wintrust Arena

Chaifetz Arena

Fiserv Forum

Little Caesars Arena

EagleBank Arena

CFG Bank Arena

Barclays Center

Spectrum Arena

Colonial Life Arena

Hampton Coliseum

Liacouras Center

Toyota Center

Dickies Arena

Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oakland Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Peacock Theater

Smoothie King Center

Legacy Arena at BJCC

Landers Center

ABOUT THE BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com .

ABOUT KEYSHIA COLE

Born & raised in Oakland, California, Keyshia Cole is a Grammy® nominated, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter. Keyshia's breakout album "The Way It Is," debuted at the top of the R&B charts and delivered such hits as "Love," "I Changed My Mind," "I Should've Cheated," and more. Keyshia's musical accomplishments catapulted her into a full-fledge TV star with the success of her highly rated television series "The Way It Is," and subsequent spin-off series "Keyshia Cole: Family First," "Keyshia Cole: All In," among others. With a career that has spanned across nearly two decades, Keyshia's discography includes seven studio albums and hit collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Monica, Lil Kim & more. In 2023, Keyshia found her way back to television, only this time not in the reality TV format, but in a scripted biopic about her life and career, produced by Lifetime. The film, "Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story," was one of Lifetime's highest rated films of the year and introduced Keyshia to an all-new fanbase. Currently, Keyshia Cole is working on her 8th studio album and is featured on the all-star soundtrack for "The Color Purple," in addition to a highly anticipated collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Monica for the deluxe version of Nicki Minaj's "The Pink Print 2."

ABOUT TREY SONGZ

Tremaine Aldon Neverson, better known by his stage name Trey Songz, was born on November 28, 1984, in Petersburg, VA. Raised a military brat, he recognized his vocal abilities at the age of 14. Reluctant to sing, he began performing with encouragement by friends and family. Record producer Troy Taylor discovered Songz during a talent show, which led him to a record contract with Atlantic Records. I Gotta Make It, his debut album, was released by Atlantic Records in 2005. The top 20 single "Can't Help but Wait" came on his follow-up album, Trey Day. The track "Say Aah" (with Fabolous) from Songz's third album, Ready, reached at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first top 10 hit. Songz released Ready in 2009. At the 2008 Grammy Awards, Ready was up for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. From his fourth studio album, Passion, Pain & Pleasure (2010), Songz's highest-charting song to date, "Bottoms Up" (with Nicki Minaj), was released the following year. He has sold more than 25 million singles and albums globally and put out a total of eight studio albums.

ABOUT JAHEIM

Jaheim Hoagland, known simply as Jaheim, is an R&B singer whose soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have etched an indelible mark in the music industry. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Jaheim emerged as a captivating artist in the early 2000s, capturing audiences with his smooth vocals that effortlessly blend classic R&B with a contemporary flair. He was signed by Naughty by Nature's Kaygee to Divine Mill Records in 2000, and released his debut album Ghetto Love in 2001. His second effort, Still Ghetto (2002), contains the hit singles "Put That Woman First" (2003) and "Fabulous" (2003), both of which achieved platinum success. Jaheim's third album, Ghetto Classics, was released on February 14, 2006, debuting at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, and selling over 153,000 copies in its first week. To date Jaheim has sold 5 million records worldwide and received three Grammy nominations. His rich, velvety voice resonates with authenticity, drawing listeners into stories of love, life's struggles, and heartfelt emotions.

ABOUT K. MICHELLE

Since her aptly titled debut album, Rebellious Soul, K. Michelle has consistently offered her fans her pain, her desires, her challenges, and her love without a filter…and she's ok with that. For almost a decade K. Michelle has been a vocalist whose imprint and contribution to R&B is in alignment with not only her influences but singers whose artistry has the ability to connect to the listener's soul. K. Michelle's body of work is a testament to her experiences over time and a sonic journal that has chronicled her growth. Past aside, she is presently poised to speak her latest truth on her self proclaimed last R&B project, I'm the Problem. It boldly frames what she has now come to understand as her vantage point as she enters the next chapter of her career and her life. I'm the Problem is an affirmation. And much like she started her career, she continues to stand in her confidence while laying her heart bare to have a conversation with her fans about why being the problem isn't always a negative. It's self-care. Regardless of what the next album is defined as, I'm the Problem is unapologetically R&B. It is among the lexicon of what happens when an artist can write about life over instrumentation. Through this offering K. Michelle, simply being Kimberly Michelle, is an alpha female and a country girl who idolizes Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston, loves Morgan Wallen, cries to Mary J. Blige's music and wants her fans to feel good about the music she makes.

