Keystone Partners Announces Acquisition of The Center for Executive Coaching (CEC)

BOSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Partners, a Silver Oak Services Partners LLC portfolio company, announced that it has acquired the Center for Executive Coaching (CEC), a leader in executive coach certification and training for accomplished professionals. This acquisition brings together a trusted provider of leadership development and outplacement services with a top-ranked executive coach certification provider, expanding the reach and impact of both companies.

Founded in 2006 by Andrew Neitlich, CEC has trained thousands of executive coaches globally using a results-driven approach which develops executive coaches who excel at achieving practical results with their clients. Whether pursuing an ICF certification, honing their skills in Team development, or sharpening their coaching tool kit, CEC sets executive coaches on the path to success. By integrating CEC's expertise into its robust suite of leadership development services, Keystone Partners expands its ability to further empower professionals and organizations to excel in today's ever-changing landscape.

"Keystone Partners and CEC are a natural fit, bringing together two companies that are focused on providing personalized solutions with the power to truly impact the trajectory of an individual career or an entire business," said Erin Joyner, Executive Vice President of CEC. Through their shared expertise, Keystone Partners and CEC are now poised to support individuals through the full career lifecycle, from onboarding to developing current and future leaders, through leadership training programs and executive coaching, and now, with the addition of CEC, enabling individuals and organizations to develop their coaching capacity for scaled impact.

"We now have significantly more resources to continue the growth of CEC," said Neitlich, "to improve our standing as a leader in executive coaching training and certification, and most importantly, to bring even more value to our members." CEC plans to expand its coach certification program offerings, upgrade the member site and distance learning experience, and extend the value of its solutions to coaches well past the program completion through recertification support and alumni networking opportunities.

"We are thrilled to have Andrew Neitlich and the Center for Executive Coaching join the Keystone Partners team, and we are looking forward to investing in the CEC team as it continues to support the development of executive coaches," said Tim Baldwin, CEO of Keystone Partners. "With its results-oriented and flexible approach to coach training, CEC is a perfect complement to Keystone's leadership development capabilities. Whether you are a professional looking to become an executive coach, a leader seeking coaching services, or an organization looking to build your internal coaching capability, we have the world-class expertise to help you achieve your goals."

To learn more about Keystone Partners' acquisition of CEC and explore the new websites, please visit About Our Expert Team | Center for Executive Coaching.

About Keystone Partners:

Founded in 1982, Keystone Partners is a leading outplacement and leadership development consulting firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. With a deep commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to thrive in today's ever-evolving business landscape, Keystone Partners delivers tailored solutions that drive tangible results. Learn more at www.keystonepartners.com.

About The Center for Executive Coaching (CEC):

The Center for Executive Coaching (CEC) has trained over 2,500 coaches in 32 countries, is fully accredited with both the Center for Continuing Education and the International Coach Federation as an executive coaching training organization and provides a wide range of executive coaching training programs that prepare individuals for a successful career in coaching. Learn more at www.centerforexecutivecoaching.com.

