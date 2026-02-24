KFC® Brings Back the Fan-Favorite Twister* and Launches New $20 Customizable Bucket**

"In today's market, value can't just mean price, and portability can't come at the expense of satisfaction," said Melissa Cash, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S. "We brought back the original Twister fans love as a wrap that stands on its own, now with even more ways to customize it, including a bacon option. And for those moments meant to be shared, we designed the $20 Build a Bucket to deliver generous portions with built-in flexibility. It's about delivering real abundance and real choice for solo meals and shared tables alike, without compromising on value."

The Return of the Twister

Back on the menu by popular demand, the Twister features two crispy Original Recipe® Tenders layered with fresh lettuce, diced tomato and KFC's signature Pepper Mayo inside a warm tortilla. Reintroduced with a more substantial build, it returns as a wrap meant to satisfy as the main event, not just a side.

Available in two builds:

Twister Classic: Two crispy Original Recipe® Tenders with lettuce, tomato and Pepper Mayo.

Two crispy Original Recipe® Tenders with lettuce, tomato and Pepper Mayo. Twister Bacon: Two crispy Original Recipe® Tenders topped with hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and Pepper Mayo.

For those who like heat, fans can add Zinger Sauce for an extra kick. Whether it's a commute, a lunch break or a late-night run, the Twister offers portability with a filling punch.

Introducing the $20 Build a Bucket: The Bundle That Proves Sharing Doesn't Mean Compromise

When dinner turns into a debate, the $20 Build a Bucket is KFC's answer. The customizable meal is designed to simplify ordering for the table while still giving everyone a say.

8 pieces of Chicken on the Bone or 8 Original Recipe® Tenders

8 Original Recipe® Tenders 4 individual sides (your pick)

4 buttery, flaky biscuits

4 sauces (with Tenders)

From busy weeknights to last-minute gatherings, this shareable option takes the guesswork out of mealtime and puts the focus back on enjoying time together.

Built for Today, Rooted in Original Recipe®

Both the Twister and the $20 Build a Bucket reflect KFC's focus on meeting guests where they are, with portable options that satisfy and customizable dinners that deliver real value. Together, they mark the latest step in KFC's ongoing evolution, as the brand continues to modernize its menu while staying true to its Original Recipe® roots.

* Prices and participation may vary. Offer available while supplies last.

**Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. Offer includes choice of 8pc dark meat chicken on the bone OR 8pc tenders with 4 sauces, 4 ind. sides and 4 biscuits. Extra charge for breast pc. substitution.

