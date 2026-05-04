KFC® Expands $10 Tuesday into a Weekday Bucket Lineup, Introduces Two New Sauces

A rotating lineup of buckets brings more variety to the table as KFC steps into "Saucy Season" with sauces built for dipping, drenching and dunking

PLANO, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring turns into summer, KFC is evolving its fan-favorite $10 Tuesday deal into a new weekday "Bucket of the Day," * bringing a $10 bucket to customers each weekday, starting now.

With four different bucket meals all priced at just $10, including the nuggets bucket returning Friday to round out the week, the lineup delivers unbeatable value worth jumping on while it lasts.

$10 Bucket of the Day Boneless Bucket for One with Jalapeño Ranch and Honey Chili Crisp

Monday: 24-piece nuggets with four sauces

Tuesday: 8-piece drums & thighs

Wednesday: 10 wings with two sauces

Thursday: 8 tenders with four sauces

Friday: 24-piece nuggets with four sauces

"Figuring out what's for dinner is something everyone deals with," said Melissa Cash, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S. "We took what our fans love about $10 Tuesday and expanded it into something bigger—a weekday experience with more options at the same $10 price—so you can switch things up without spending more."

At the same time, KFC is making a bold move into the sauce game with the launch of its new "Saucy Season," introducing two house-made sauces, Honey Chili Crisp and Jalapeño Ranch**. Paired with a new Boneless Bucket for One***, which includes three Original Recipe tenders, five nuggets, fries and a medium drink, KFC is leaning into how people actually eat, putting dipping front and center. Both will be available starting May 4.

The additions tap into a growing appetite for more distinctive flavors, especially when it comes to sauces. Honey Chili Crisp delivers a balance of sweetness and heat, while Jalapeño Ranch blends creamy ranch with cilantro and jalapeño for a fresh tasting, herb-forward kick.

KFC is also tapping into the First Monday in May through a partnership with The Mark Hotel. After one of the hotel's guests reportedly requested hourly KFC refills throughout the day last year, the brand took things to the next level by bringing its signature chicken and new sauces back to the property for every star-studded guest to enjoy. The experience culminated in the ultimate expression of high-low indulgence: a feast of chicken and caviar.

Fans at home can join in, too, by following KFC's social channels. If a "Colonel-coded" look hits the carpet on Monday, May 4 – from a white dinner jacket and black tie to an all-white ensemble or signature accessories like a cane or pocket square – KFC will unlock a limited-time promo of 50% off a 12-piece chicken-only bucket ****.

From The Mark to the dinner table, KFC is bringing a little more flavor—and a lot more flexibility, with unbeatable $10 value all week long.

* Prices and participation vary, while supplies last. Not available on third-party ordering platforms. Tax extra.

** Prices and participation may vary.

*** Prices and participation may vary. No substitutions.

**** Only available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores through KFC Rewards account with purchase of (1) 12pc chicken bucket only (before taxes, tips & fees). Must add eligible item to cart before completing order. Customers responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferrable. Limit 1 per account. Use promo code SECRETSAUCE to redeem. Offer expires on 5/5/26 at 4:00 a.m. ET.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Plano, TX., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including chicken on the bone, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken