KFC® Brings High-Low Luxury to NYE: Fried Chicken, Caviar and Bubbles from the Comfort of Home

Fried chicken, bubbly and caviar have become the high–low pairing of the moment. Showing up everywhere from social feeds to holiday trend reports. Once the secret of chefs and sommeliers, the trio has quickly become a favorite conversation starter.

With food at the center of most at-home countdowns, BOGO 8-piece Fried Chicken Bucket (dark meat only) ** — available exclusively for KFC rewards members — gives fans an easy, delicious way to make the night feel festive, whether they're hosting friends, sharing the moment with someone special or enjoying a quiet night in. And with the offer arriving just in time for New Year's Eve, it's an effortless way to elevate the night.

"We're seeing a real appetite for playful, high–low food moments," said Melissa Cash, KFC U.S. CMO. "As fried chicken and caviar take over social feeds, our BOGO buckets give fans an easy, affordable way to try the trend at home. It's a fun reminder that great food doesn't have to be complicated to feel special."

How to Build Your Crispy & Bubbly New Year's Eve Lineup

Order a BOGO 8-pc Fried Chicken Bucket (dark meat only) – Available only on the KFC App and KFC.com.

– Available only on the KFC App and KFC.com. Pick your favorite caviar to complement the spread (we recommend The Caviar Co.!)

Chill a bottle of sparkling wine (we recommend Luc Belaire!)

Settle in and toast to 2026 on your own terms

KFC curated this at-home pairing as part of a collaboration with The Caviar Co. and Luc Belaire.

To help fans explore the high–low trend at home, KFC turned to category leaders for inspiration. The Caviar Co., known for its sustainably harvested, impeccably curated roes, brings a touch of modern indulgence that complements the crispy, savory richness of KFC's fried chicken. To top off the trendy food pairing, Luc Belaire's vibrant, premium sparkling wines add an effervescent balance that cuts through the richness of the food, offering a bright, palate-pleasing contrast that enhances both the chicken and the briny notes of caviar. Together, the trio creates a playful mix of crunchy, silky and bubbly textures that feels unmistakably celebratory.

"This pairing has all the makings of an epic New Years Eve – the luxurious complexity and effervescence of Luc Belaire sparkling wine, the crunchy deliciousness of KFC Fried Chicken and the pure decadence of caviar create an elevated experience that redefines what makes an occasion special," said Brian Berish, COO of Sovereign Brands. "After all, ringing in the new year unapologetically on your own terms, in the comfort of your own home is the ultimate flex."

"At The Caviar Co., we believe the best pairings are the ones that surprise you," said Petra Higby, CEO and Co-Founder of The Caviar Co. "We love collaborating on unexpected moments of delight, and this partnership with KFC is one of our favorites yet. It proves that luxury can be fun, approachable, and shared with everyone."

To help spark inspiration, KFC surprised a handful of handpicked food and lifestyle creators with a New Year's Eve tasting bundle, a high-low spread meant to delight and kick off a few celebratory moments of their own.

Whether you're hosting a few friends, sharing the moment with someone special, or enjoying a quiet night in, KFC is here to help you create a New Year's Eve worth savoring.

