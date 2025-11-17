KFC® Says Cluck Turkey and Get a Better Bird This Holiday Season with a $25 Extra Crispy Festive Feast* and Brand-New Gravy Flight**

Enjoy an Extra Crispy Festive Feast for Just $25

Are you one of the 35% of consumers who hate turkey?***** Then forget overcooking your bird or choking down dry poultry. This year, KFC invites fans to grab a meal that actually delivers — the Extra Crispy Festive Feast. As part of this feast, KFC is introducing its brand new Gravy Flight, featuring three crave-worthy flavors: Signature Brown, White Peppercorn, and NEW Southwest Cheddar Gravy. Priced at just $25, the Festive Feast includes an 8-piece bucket of Extra Crispy™ fried chicken, biscuits, two large sides of mashed potatoes and three sides of eight-ounce gravy. With enough food to feed a family of four, it's the perfect solution for your last-minute Friendsgiving, holiday get-together, or family dinner.

"KFC has been bringing people together around the dinner table for more than 70 years, and this holiday season we're inviting everyone to cluck turkey and make room for flavor," said Melissa Cash, KFC U.S. CMO. "For us, it's about comfort, connection, and craveable food. The Extra Crispy Festive Feast and our first-ever Gravy Flight are designed to bring that joy back to the holiday table — at a price that brings everyone to the table, because the holidays should taste as good as they feel."

"Cluck Turkey" Campaign

KFC is breaking up with Turkey. The new "Cluck Turkey" campaign takes aim at the holiday bird with a turkey smear message loud enough to echo from coast to coast. Through bold billboards and unapologetic headlines, KFC is calling on everyone to ditch the dry, flavorless turkey feast and embrace something that tastes good.

Still craving the other bird? Do it the right way — the KFC way. Stop by a local participating location in California, Colorado, Utah, or Washington State to pre-order a Cajun-style deep-fried turkey — juicy, flavor-packed, and hassle-free for all the turkey lovers out there. Participation and pricing may vary.

Pie-Solation Meal Deal

When the holiday chaos hits, KFC's got the comfort you need. The Personal Pot Pie is back for $4.99 — flaky, hearty, and filling without breaking the bank. Available starting 11/17, it's the perfect pick-me-up for a blissful moment of pie-solation, during or after the shopping rush. And with 56% of people****** saying alone time is essential for mental well-being during the season, you've got the perfect excuse to grab one for yourself.

Give the Gift of Chicken (and Cheer) This Holiday Season

Still craving more flavor this holiday season? Head to KFCShop.com to sign up and be the first to know when you can grab festive matching family pajamas and fried chicken wrapping paper. Then, swing by your local KFC to snag a limited-edition holiday gift card, available in stores only while supplies last. Want to gift some flavor from home? Send a classic e-gift card online for an easy, finger lickin' good surprise. Because nothing says "happy holidays" like Extra Crispy™ comfort made to share.

*Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. Offer includes 8pc extra crispy chicken on the bone (4 drums, 4 thighs), 2 large mashed potatoes, 4 biscuits, 3 8oz sides of gravy (signature brown gravy, white peppercorn gravy, southwest cheddar gravy).

** Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last.

***Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last. Tax, tip and fees extra.

**** Sourced from Popmenu survey

***** Sourced from The Vacationer Survey

******Sourced from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center study

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Plano, TX., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including chicken on the bone, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken