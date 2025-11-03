KFC® Goes Big While Other Chicken Joints Stay Home on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day

KFC Celebrates with Free Nationwide Sandwich Offer and 'Sundays' Pop-Up to Celebrate National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on November 9

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day falls on a Sunday, and while some chicken places will take the day off, KFC isn't one of them. To make up for where others fall short (and small), KFC is opening 'Sundays By KFC,' a one-day-only pop-up restaurant in NYC on, you guessed it, Sunday, November 9. Alongside the activation, KFC Reward members can earn a free Chicken Sandwich nationwide to go big, while other shops stay home.

"National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day falling on a Sunday felt like the perfect moment for KFC to show up big," said Melissa Cash, KFC U.S. CMO. "While others close up shop, we're giving fans more to love with our bigger, better Classic Chicken Sandwich made with our signature, craveable KFC taste and available seven days a week — because cravings don't do days off."

Fans can enjoy a free Chicken Sandwich (Classic or Spicy) with any $1+ purchase from November 7–9, on the KFC app and KFC.com for rewards members. *It's the perfect time to go big — and taste the bigger, Classic Chicken Sandwich made the right way, any day of the week, even on Sundays.

Leading up to National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, KFC will hit the road with a 13-leg "Size Matters Tour," serving up KFC Chicken Sandwiches for free in select cities across the country. The tour is a not-so-subtle nod to the unavailability of the other competitor's original chicken sandwich on Sundays.

The Size Matters Tour will roll through select major cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Austin through the end of the year, giving fans the chance to try KFC's Classic Chicken Sandwich and see the size difference for themselves. At each stop, guests can enjoy a free sandwich, exclusive merch, while supplies last and the chance to experience KFC like never before. Sandwiches available on the tour will be offered in both classic and spicy varieties, each made with an Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and the Colonel's real mayo or spicy mayo. See full list of tour cities listed below.

The biggest stop on the tour will be Sunday, Nov. 9 with the opening of "Sundays by KFC," a one-day pop-up restaurant in New York City. The event coincides with National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. KFC's 14th Street restaurant will be transformed into an elevated sit-down dining experience that turns Sunday Funday into Sunday Done the Right Way — a place where flavor and size collide to create the perfect vibe. Since a big KFC Chicken Sandwich always deserves a PEPSI®, fans can pair their sandwich with a handcrafted Dirty Soda made with a vanilla cream swirl exclusively at this pop-up.**

Guests can book reservations exclusively through this website to enjoy free Chicken Sandwiches served tableside. Reservations for 30-minute spots between 1-7PM ET open on Monday, November 3 and are limited.

Whether fans catch the Size Matters Tour, snag a seat at 'Sundays by KFC,' or grab a sandwich at their local KFC, one thing's for sure — size matters, and KFC's got the proof.

Size Matter Tour Stops & Dates:

Join KFC on the Size Matters tour across the following locations to try a free Chicken Sandwich.

Georgia Tech – Atlanta, GA

November 6, 2025 | 11am–2pm

Food Truck Pop-Up

Morehouse College – Atlanta, GA

November 7, 2025 | 11am–2pm

Food Truck Activation Pop-Up

University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, NC

November 11, 2025 | 11am–2pm

Tent Pop-Up

UNC Student Recreation Center — near "The Pit"

North Carolina A&T – Greensboro, NC

November 12, 2025 | 11am–2pm

Food Truck Pop-Up

University of Louisville – Louisville, KY

November 14, 2025 | 2:30pm–4:30pm

Tent Pop-Up

Wake Forest University – Winston-Salem, NC

November 15, 2025 | Time TBD

Food Truck Pop-Up

Student Tailgate Area

Bingo Loco – Austin, TX

December 6, 2025 | 5pm–8:30pm

Pop-Up Bar – Game Night

Vulcan Gas Co, 418 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701

University of Texas – Austin, TX

December 8, 2025 | Time (TBD)

Tent Pop-Up

Plaza off main pedestrian path

*Available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores through the KFC Rewards account with $1+ online purchase (before taxes, tips & fees). Offer must be redeemed prior to checkout. Customers responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferrable. Limit 1 per account.

** PEPSI, PEPSI-COLA, and the Pepsi Globe are registered trademarks of PepsiCo, Inc.

