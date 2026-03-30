KFC® Has an Answer to the Value Wars: A Value Feast Fit for the Moment

Introducing Box Feasts starting at $7*, a new lineup built to deliver more chicken across every budget — even if it sounds unreasonable

PLANO, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC is flipping the script, giving people more of what they love, all for less. With the introduction of its Value Feast lineup, the brand is redefining value as more than just price, delivering an abundance you can actually see, without compromising on the taste and quality KFC is known for.

At the heart of the Value Feast lineup are Box Feasts, three boxes packed with KFC boneless favorites to satisfy any appetite.

KFC Box Feasts Commercial Speed Speed KFC Box Feasts

Why Now: Meeting the Moment on Value

As everyday costs continue to rise, how people think about value is changing. KFC is meeting that shift with Value Feast.

"At the end of the day, people just want a meal that feels like it delivers," said Melissa Cash, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S. "What we're seeing is that people still expect their meal to feel complete, satisfying and abundant, and that's where Value Feast stands apart, delivering a full box with an irrational amount of chicken for the price."

The Box Feasts: Built for the Solo Max Move

KFC's new Box Feasts come in a range of price points**, each offering a complete meal in one box:

$7 Box Feast: 1 KFC Snacker, 5pc Nuggets, 3oz Fries, Medium Drink

1 KFC Snacker, 5pc Nuggets, 3oz Fries, Medium Drink $9 Box Feast: 2 KFC Snackers, 5pc Nuggets, 3oz Fries, Medium Drink

2 KFC Snackers, 5pc Nuggets, 3oz Fries, Medium Drink $11 Box Feast: 1 Chicken Sandwich, 2 Tenders, 3oz Fries, Medium Drink

The Snacker is made with a mini brioche bun, one hot and crispy tender, mayo and pickles. Guests can remix their Snacker with spicy mayo, coleslaw, or both.***

From quick meals between busy moments to more relaxed nights in, Value Feast fits into everyday routines, taking the guesswork out of deciding what to eat next.

A Campaign Built on an Irrational Amount of Chicken for the Price

To support the launch of its value lineup, KFC is introducing a new campaign inspired by a simple truth: when you get food you're genuinely excited about, you can't help but celebrate a little.

In the new spot, the Colonel introduces Box Feasts and can't help but break into a full-on dance as the music kicks in, turning that feeling of getting a full, satisfying meal into something you can actually see play out. It brings to life that familiar reaction when the food hits and you just know you made the right call.

Together, it reinforces what Value Feast is all about: a meal that doesn't just deliver on value but feels like a win the moment you open the box.

*Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

**Box Feasts include 3 oz. fries and med. drink.

***At participating locations only.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Plano, TX., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including chicken on the bone, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

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SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken