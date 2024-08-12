KFC® Expands $5 Value Menu to Offer Customers More Options - Choose from Three Taste of KFC Deals

KFC claps back in "Value Wars" with more deals for customers every day of the week this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC is rolling out brand-new $5 deals to its Taste of KFC menu to deliver finger lickin' good value and make KFC affordable for everyone. Starting today, the Taste of KFC Deals menu features three $5 offers:

The value wars ramp up! Starting Aug. 12, KFC offers more value options on its Taste of KFC menu with three $5 offers: KFC Chicken Nuggets, Famous Bowl with KFC Chicken Nuggets and Two-Piece Drum & Thigh.

NEW DEAL – KFC Chicken Nuggets: Enjoy eight chicken nuggets hand-breaded with KFC's Original Recipe, Secret Recipe Fries and your choice of two sauces.

NEW DEAL – Famous Bowl with KFC Chicken Nuggets: Famous Bowls are made fresh to order with a foundation of creamy mashed potatoes, sweet corn, and KFC's 100% white meat chicken nuggets, layered together and drizzled with home-style gravy and topped with a perfect blend of three shredded cheeses.

Two-Piece Drum & Thigh: Grab two pieces of hot, juicy fried chicken (drum and thigh), creamy mashed potatoes and gravy and a buttery biscuit.

"As customers are looking for more value from brands, we're expanding our Taste of KFC lineup with new KFC fan favorites like our nuggets and Famous Bowls, each for just $5," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "These Taste of KFC Deals offer three choices – with something for everyone – at an incredible price."

In addition to the suite of $5 deals, KFC continues to offer its popular "$10 Tuesdays" deal: get a bucket full of eight pieces of hot, juicy drums and thighs at KFC for just ten bucks. Every day of the week, customers can also enjoy the $20 Family Deal – six pieces of mouthwatering chicken on the bone (two drums, two thighs, one breast and one wing), four individual sides of your choice, and four buttery biscuits.

Along with the Taste of KFC Deals, KFC's value menu available in restaurants and via online orders, KFC has more new finger lickin' good digital exclusive deals:

40-Piece Saucy Nuggets Party Pack: Your choice of four Saucy Nuggets flavors (options include NEW Honey Garlic, Chipotle Ranch and Mango Habanero, or returning favorites Korean BBQ and Honey BBQ) for just $19.99 .**

Sandwich + Nuggets Meal for Two: Table for two! Indulge in your choice of two sandwiches (Classic or Spicy) along with a 10-piece of KFC's 100 percent white meat nuggets, your choice of two individual sides and two medium drinks – all for just $15!***

Five-Piece Chicken on the Bone Meal for Two: For the pair craving KFC classics, this is for you. Customers get a deal on five pieces of chicken, your choice of two individual sides, two medium drinks and two buttery biscuits – again for just $15!***

50% Off Chicken Sandwiches: Enjoy 50% off your choice of the KFC Chicken Sandwich when ordering on KFC.com or the KFC app. Choose from Classic, Spicy or the new Saucy Sandwich.****

For over 70 years, KFC has been bringing families together through its Original Recipe® fried chicken during weeknights, family gatherings and game days. This football season (starting Sept. 5), score on Thursdays with FREE DELIVERY on any orders on KFC.com and the KFC app.*****

*Prices, participation and product offering may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

**Only available on kfc.com or the KFC app for participating stores. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA. Tax, tips and fees extra. Allow extra cook time for large orders.

***Only available on KFC.com or the KFC app for participating stores. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA. Tax, tip and fee extra.

****Only available on KFC.com or the KFC app for participating locations (before taxes, tips & fees). Excludes Chicken Little sandwich. Must redeem offer via applicable banner prior to checkout. Customer responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limit 1 per transaction.

*****Free delivery available only on KFC app and kfc.com at participating locations only on Thursdays from 9/5/24-1/5/25. Delivery availability and hours may vary. Not available for orders placed on third-party delivery platforms. Taxes, tips, fees extra.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy chicken and Extra Crispy Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in nearly 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

