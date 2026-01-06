KFC® Is Giving Your January Food Choices a Glow-Up with a Comfort-First Value Lineup

A flavor-forward lineup featuring $5 Bowls*, a Matty Matheson collaboration and the return of $10 Tuesdays** gives lunch something to look forward to

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- January has a way of testing people. The days are colder, lunch is getting more expensive, and the pressure to start the year strong often runs headfirst into reality. Self-improvement and restrictions run in tandem with resolutions, but we don't think they should. In fact, new research shows more than four in ten Americans (42%) don't set New Year's food goals at all — opting out of rigid rules from the start — while many who do set goals admit they feel guilty when they "cheat" (58%), often because they're craving something comforting (43%)***.

KFC $5 Bowls

That's why, in 2026, the only thing KFC is cutting is the cost. Not by limiting, but by adding a bold lineup of craveable comfort, intentional indulgence and abundant value to make sure the start of the year feels warmer, bigger and more satisfying.

"Every January, the conversation around food gets smaller with focus on rules and restriction. But it shouldn't come at the cost of trading down," said Melissa Cash, KFC U.S. CMO. "Self-improvement can mean intentional indulgence, comfort and abundant value. 2026 will certainly be the year of balance, and KFC has something for everyone to keep the focus on what matters most: – you and the balance you deserve without compromise."

Starting now, KFC is rolling out five $5 Bowls that perfectly balance comfort and value, including the return of the fan favorite Mac & Cheese Bowl and our take on poutine with a culinary collaboration with chef and cultural icon Matty Matheson and the new Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl. That value matters now more than ever: nearly a third of Americans say they have negative feelings about the cost of lunch (31%), and more than one in five say it's simply unaffordable to buy lunch regularly (22%). Not to mention, the unbeatable $10 Tuesdays deal continues to ensure even if your resolutions fade, the value won't. And, to tie it all together with a bow (literally), KFC is introducing Bowl-o-Ties, a playful nod to the Colonel's unmistakable style, to ensure fans start off the year not just feeling good but looking good.

Reclaiming Lunch with $5 Bowls and Matty Matheson

As lunch prices continue to climb, KFC is bringing comfort back to the middle of the day with five $5 Bowls that prove value and lunch don't have to be boring since 38% of Americans describe their lunch as "fine, but nothing exciting", and 41% wish their lunch was more affordable. And when lunch prices creep higher, frustration sets in — nearly one in three say they feel annoyed when they pay more than $15 for a weekday lunch (31%) of those who purchase lunch.

Each bowl delivers craveable flavor and familiar comfort at a price that feels right for winter.

Leading the lineup is Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl, KFC's spin on poutine, developed in partnership with chef and cultural icon Matty Matheson. The bold, indulgent bowl features fries, brown gravy, crispy chicken nuggets and cheese curds.

"KFC knows value and flavor, and we wanted to bring that energy to lunch," said Matty Matheson, restauranter, executive producer, author and actor. "Something warm and bold and comforting. It's the kind of food you crave and can't stop thinking about."

The full $5 Bowl lineup includes:

Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl : Fries, brown gravy, crispy chicken nuggets and coated cheese curds.

: Fries, brown gravy, crispy chicken nuggets and coated cheese curds. Mac & Cheese Bowl: Homestyle mac & cheese topped with crispy chicken nuggets and a three-cheese blend.

Homestyle mac & cheese topped with crispy chicken nuggets and a three-cheese blend. Mashed Potato Bowl: Mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, crispy chicken nuggets and a three-cheese blend.

Mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, crispy chicken nuggets and a three-cheese blend. Spicy Mac & Cheese Bowl: Homestyle mac & cheese with nuggets, a three-cheese blend.

Homestyle mac & cheese with nuggets, a three-cheese blend. Spicy Mashed Potato Bowl: Mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, nuggets and a three-cheese blend finished with Nashville Hot Sauce.

As part of the North American launch, Matty Matheson is also cooking up something new for Canada and fans won't have to wait long, with the Canada-exclusive KFC menu dropping January 19.

KFC Solves Quitters Day with the Return of $10 Tuesdays

The second week of January is often called "Quitters Day," when New Year's resolutions start to fade. This year, Quitters Day falls on Friday, January 9, as many consumers realize that rigid meal-prep routines aren't built to last.

Data from meal-preppers shows top frustrations with meal prep include repetition (35%), time commitment (28%) and unexpected costs (20%) — with more than a third saying they'd rather do laundry than meal prep for the week (37%). Others would rather clean the bathroom (21%), fold a fitted sheet perfectly (12%) or get a text from their ex (10%), among other things. As budgets tighten and schedules fill up, people are looking for meals that feel comforting, satisfying and easy.

KFC is offering a more realistic solution with the return of $10 Tuesdays, featuring an eight-piece bucket of dark meat or tenders for just $10. The weekly deal delivers a warm, protein-packed meal that helps people stretch their budget without giving up comfort - That matters when 65% of Americans who dislike meal prepping say it feels like a chore and those who do meal prep admit they get tired of their meals in less than three days on average (2.9 days).

Instead of another resolution to maintain, $10 Tuesdays offer a simple ritual people can actually stick with.

Colonel Core: Introducing Bowl-o Ties

As Western-inspired fashion continues to show up across culture and red carpets, KFC is tapping into the trend with a playful nod to its own heritage. Enter the Bowl-o-Tie — a bowl-shaped twist on the classic bolo tie made famous by Colonel Sanders himself.

The Bowl-o-Tie will be available for fans to purchase soon. Follow us on social media for news on the exclusive drop and how you can order.

From weekday lunches to weekly rituals, KFC's January offerings are designed to bring warmth, joy and real savings to a month that can use all three. Visit the KFC app to explore the full lineup of new-year value offerings.

* Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. No substitutions.

** Prices and participation may vary. Offer only available on 8 pc dark meat buckets OR 8pc tenders with 4 sauces purchased on Tuesdays. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. No substitutions.

*** This online survey of 2000 US Adults (nationally representative on the basis of age, gender, and region) was conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between 22nd and 29th December 2025. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.

