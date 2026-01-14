KFC® Reclaims Sundays with Weekly Digital Deals Designed for Comfort, Not Guilt

The brand reshapes Sundays into an end-of-weekend moment worth anticipating, with rotating offers every week

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Monday may mark the emotional low point of winter, but for many Americans, the pressure often starts the day before. As trends like "Sunday Reset" and "Sunday Scaries" shape how people approach the end of the week, Sunday was once the pause button, now it carries the weight of what's next. With the nationwide launch of "Sundays by KFC," KFC is reclaiming Sundays as a comfort-first ritual, giving fans a reason to look forward to the end of the weekend every Sunday.

First introduced as a one-day pop-up in New York City, "Sundays by KFC" is now expanding nationwide as a recurring, digital offer built for real life. Each Sunday, KFC will offer app-based deals designed for how fans wind down at home and close out the weekend on a high note. Throughout January and into February, those offers will range from smaller individual meals to shareable buckets made for families and football watch parties.

"We didn't want Sunday to feel like a cheat day," said Melissa Cash, KFC U.S. CMO. "We wanted it to feel intentional. 'Sundays by KFC' is about pairing real comfort with real value, without asking people to compromise or feel guilty about it."

That flexibility matters, especially as many Americans rethink rigid food rules at the start of the year. New data shows that of those who set New Year's food goals, 58%* say they feel guilty when they break them. At the same time, Sundays are already seen as a release: 28% say they are more likely to bend a food goal because Sundays are good for relaxing or indulging, while 27% say they treat Sunday as a "cheat day" or reward. Rather than fighting those cravings, "Sundays by KFC" embraces them, offering a satisfying way to end the week that doesn't ask people to choose between indulgence and value.

Upcoming "Sundays by KFC" offers include:

January 18: $5 off a 6-Piece Taste of KFC Deal**

$5 off a 6-Piece Taste of KFC Deal** January 25: $15 12-Piece Chicken Bucket***

$15 12-Piece Chicken Bucket*** February 1: $30 8-Piece Chicken + 8 Tenders Feast****

And just in time for football's biggest night:

February 8 20 Wings for $20 + 4 dip cups and choice of Hot & Spicy or Honey BBQ (HBBQ subject to local store availability).*****(Available starting 2/2 The shareable game day meal is perfect for watch parties, offering about 20% savings compared to purchasing items individually! .******

Sundays by KFC offers are available at participating KFC restaurants nationwide, with select deals available exclusively through the KFC app and the KFC website. Pricing and participation may vary. To stay up to date on offers and deals, visit KFC.com or download the KFC app.

*This online survey of 2000 US Adults (nationally representative on the basis of age, gender, and region) was conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between 22nd and 29th December 2025. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.

