KFC® Turns Up the Heat for Bracket Season with 20 Wings for $20*

KFC's cult-favorite Nashville Hot chicken, the fiery Southern flavor that sparked a nationwide obsession when it launched coast to coast in 2016, also returns to the spotlight just as college basketball season heats up, turning living rooms into arenas and ushering in weeks of bracket-building and tournament drama.

20 Wings for $20 Wings: The Ultimate College Hoops Watch Party Move

From bracket reveal to the final buzzer, the tournament run brings multiple rounds, nonstop hangouts and serious hosting pressure for millions of fans. KFC is answering the call with 20 Wings for $20, a shareable deal built for every smart pick and surprise upset.

With wing prices averaging about $1.79 each, fans can score nearly 50% savings with this game-day-ready offer, marking KFC's latest move in its ongoing comeback era.

"Bracket season is one of the biggest hosting moments of the year," says Melissa Cash, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S. "Fans want food that feels like part of the occasion, but they also want it to be easy and affordable. With 20 Wings for $20, we're giving hosts a go-to option that helps them show up big for their crew."

This deal packs bold flavor and real savings, turning every bracket get-together into a win. As the tournament heats up, KFC will deliver flavor and value you can count on, right to your game-day table. And when brackets bust and buzzer-beaters don't go your way, KFC is here for the comeback. With most brackets blown in the first 48 hours of play, 20 Wings for $20 is built to be bracket season's ultimate comfort food — win or lose.

Bringing the Heat with Nashville Hot**

Before "Nashville Hot" became a staple on menus nationwide, KFC helped bring the fiery Southern flavor to the masses in 2016, becoming the first quick-service restaurant to offer it coast to coast. Now, as 65% of Americans say they're spicy food fans, the cult classic flavor is having a major moment.

Available on Extra Crispy® fried chicken, Tenders and the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Nashville Hot features a bold blend of smoky, spicy and slightly sweet heat layered over KFC's iconic crispy fried chicken. It's craveable, punchy and unapologetically bold, made for fans who want flavor that hits.

Whether you're rediscovering a favorite or trying it for the first time, Nashville Hot joins 20 Wings for $20 to deliver bold flavor and serious value for every game-time gathering this season.

*Available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores through the KFC Rewards account (before taxes, tips & fees). Offer must be redeemed prior to checkout. Customers responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferrable. Limit 1 per transaction.

**Prices and participation may vary.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Plano, TX., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including chicken on the bone, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken