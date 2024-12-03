KFC® Unveils 2024 Holiday Bucket and Streetwear-Inspired Merch Collection, Plus Festive Feast Deals

Take your pick of feasts featuring KFC's new Original Recipe® Tenders – with options for any gathering

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC is serving joy at the table this holiday season! Since the 1960s, KFC restaurants around the world have created unique, holiday-themed buckets to celebrate the season. This year, the fried chicken chain is releasing its most colorful and whimsical holiday bucket yet, featuring a "Buckets of Joy" design by Yeye Weller, the popular illustrator duo, plus matching streetwear-inspired holiday merch.

KFC is serving up joy by the bucketful this holiday season! The famous fried-chicken chain is introducing its new Festive Feast Deal featuring the 2024 holiday bucket, designed by the popular illustrator duo, Yeye Weller. Customers can get six pieces of fried chicken, six of KFC’s new Original Recipe® Tenders plus three sauces and two large homestyle sides of choice for just $25.99. Starting today, fans can celebrate the holidays in KFC-style with a KFC limited-edition new streetwear-inspired merch designed by colorful illustrator duo, Yeye Weller. Whether you’re looking to refresh your holiday wardrobe or find the perfect gift, KFC’s Holiday Collection has it all—featuring t-shirts, sweaters, hoodies, beanies, socks, and more festive items, available now at KFCShop.com.

KFC is also releasing new meal deals, with options to make holiday gatherings merrier and weeknight dinners easier during a busy season. With a new Festive Feast Deal featuring the 2024 holiday bucket, customers get six pieces of fried chicken, six of KFC's new Original Recipe Tenders plus three sauces and two large homestyle sides of choice – feast on for just $25.99.* Add on KFC's popular new Cherry Pie Poppers for a sweet treat.

For those looking for an even bigger feast, KFC is offering a Chicken & Tenders Feast with eight pieces of fried chicken, eight Original Recipe Tenders and four sauces, three large homestyle sides of choice and four biscuits.**

Fried chicken fans can usher in the season in finger lickin' good style, with the new 2024 KFC Holiday Collection featuring limited-edition designs designed by Yeye Weller to match this year's bucket. The streetwear-inspired collection includes sweatshirts, T-shirts, a festive sweater, a hoodie, a beanie, socks and more, with options at various price points. Starting today, customers can shop the cozy and stylish Holiday Collection at KFCShop.com.

Yeye Weller are known for their bright, playful and humor-filled artwork that is often focused on creating happiness and spreading positivity, which they've done for some of the world's most iconic brands.

"KFC's Original Recipe has brought people together for generations, especially around the holidays. This season, get more bang for your bucket with the KFC Festive Feast for just $25.99," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Development Officer, KFC U.S. "Whether you're gathering with friends, family, neighbors or coworkers, exchanging gifts or just breaking biscuits, KFC has your meal, gifts and wardrobe covered."

Customers can order Festive Feasts in restaurants, on KFC.com or on the KFC app. Order online for delivery or Quick Pick-Up***, skipping the line and grabbing your order on KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf. For great deals from KFC, sign up for the new KFC Rewards loyalty program to earn rewards on digital orders and start to unlock rewards.****

To make gift-giving easier this holiday season, KFC has new digital gift cards, available to use in-store, on KFC.com, or on the KFC app. Perfect for Secret Santa or any occasion, these gift cards are the ideal gift for the foodie in your life. KFC gift cards can also be found at KFC restaurants and 40,000 retail stores across the country.

*Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. Offer includes 6 pc tenders, 6pc dark meat chicken on the bone, 2 large sides and 3 sauces.

**Prices and participation may vary.

***Prices, participation, and items may vary. Online ordering available at participating locations only. Lobby hours vary.

****KFC Rewards program only available with online orders at participating KFC restaurants within the 50 U.S. states. Account creation required.

