KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN CAPTURES VACATION IN A BOTTLE WITH THE DEBUT OF XO BLUE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXE BRANDS

The Global Icon Expands Her Scent Portfolio with a Third Fragrance

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global icon and entrepreneur Khloé Kardashian continues the rapid expansion of her multi-category business empire with the debut of XO BLUE, the third pillar in her powerhouse fragrance portfolio. In partnership with Luxe Brands, this launch marks a strategic move to broaden the portfolio with a new fragrance that embraces "evocative luxury," reinforcing Kardashian's position as a dominant force in the global beauty industry.

XO Blue by Khloé Kardashian Fragrances in Partnership with LUXE Brands

XO BLUE invites fans to dive into a sun-drenched, "vacation" experience. Crafted by Khloé alongside dsm-firmenich Perfumer Clement Gavarry, the scent opens with the shimmer of lychee and bergamot, giving way to a heart of dewy magnolia and a whisper of creamy coconut. As it dries down, sheer, airy woods leave a trail that is light, addictive, and irresistibly unforgettable.

"XO BLUE is the perfect way to kick off my birthday," says Khloé Kardashian. "It's like a vacation in a bottle! Creating this third fragrance was so much fun, and I wanted a scent that captures the energy and happiness of being on a crystal blue beach but lasts all year—bright, effortless, and full of anticipation. To me the first breath of ocean air with the sun reflecting on the water - it's pure magic."

"Khloé has an incredible instinct for what her community wants before they even know they want it," says Noreen Dodge, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Luxe Brands. "With XO BLUE, we've captured a specific kind of effortless glamour. It's not just a fragrance; it's a mood—elevated, radiant, and transportive to an emotional connection or experience."

Tony Bajaj, CEO of Luxe Brands, adds: "The expansion of Khloé's fragrance empire is a testament to her authenticity. XO BLUE represents the next chapter of our partnership, pushing the boundaries of 'prestige-meets-accessible' beauty. We are thrilled to bring this evocative new scent to her fans worldwide!"

Khloé Kardashian Fragrances has achieved explosive retail success following the debut of XO Khloé, Almost Always, and XO Khloé Hair Mist. This momentum has sparked a competitive surge of interest from major global retailers vying for exclusivity. Building on this retail momentum, XO BLUE will preview on the Ulta Beauty app on June 12th, officially launching on June 14th in the U.S. at Ulta.com for $58 - $80 and in stores on June 21st. In the UK the fragrance will launch on June 15th exclusively at Boots with the pan European exclusive launch with Douglas on June 22nd for €.58.99 - €.79.00.

About Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is an entrepreneur, executive producer, and one of the most widely recognized figures in digital media. After rising to fame in 2007 on the hit reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she successfully transitioned into a powerhouse role both in front of and behind the camera. Today, she continues to star in and serve as an Executive Producer for her family's global Hulu hit, The Kardashians. Her influence continues to grow through her hit podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, now in its third season of delivering candid, unfiltered conversations to a global audience.

Expanding her business empire into the lifestyle and food sectors, Khloé recently launched Khloud Foods, a health-conscious, protein-packed snack brand. This venture reflects her ongoing commitment to wellness and addresses a gap she identified for clean, family-friendly snack options. Her entrepreneurial success is further anchored by Good American, the inclusive fashion brand she co-founded to redefine industry standards for body diversity. In addition to her business ventures, she debuted her first solo fragrance, XO KHLOÉ, followed by her latest scent, Almost Always, which have quickly become celebrated milestones in her career.

Despite her extensive professional accolades and growing business portfolio, Khloé maintains that her most important and rewarding role is being a mother to her daughter, True, and son, Tatum.

About LUXE Brands, Inc.

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a global, prestige beauty company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. With its corporate office in Florida and a creative hub in New York, LUXE Brands has earned numerous awards for its innovative approach to design, marketing, and brand building with a digital-first ethos.

LUXE's portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan, and a licensing partnership with General Motors on the Hummer brand.

CONTACT: Emily Beagen, [email protected]

SOURCE LUXE Brands