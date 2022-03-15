Kia America and Currently mobile charging service announce partnership to "recharge" electric vehicle ownership

The program aims to make full EV ownership more convenient and reduce potential for range anxiety. From now until April 30th, participation is offered at no cost to customers in these cities for an opportunity to use the app-based mobile charging service when requested. To utilize, Kia EV owners will need to download the Currently app from Apple's App Store or Google Play and create an account. The service will then allow drivers to set time and location for a Currently technician to arrive and charge their vehicle up to 3 times every week for 2 months. Owners of these vehicles should review the terms and conditions on Currently's website for additional details.

"The relationship with our customers does not end after delivery. In fact, that is just the beginning," said Greg Silvestri, Kia's Vice President of Service Operations, said. "Partnering with Currently to offer complimentary charging connects perfectly to our larger 'Plan S' strategy and amplifies our commitment to overall electrified vehicle adoption. We believe that making charging easy also makes ownership easy."

As Kia expands its portfolio of electrified vehicles, the automaker is constantly searching for new ways to enhance the ownership experience and expand consideration amongst new customers. This association with Currently will help make the buying decision clearer for those looking for more sustainable and suitable mobility options.

"We couldn't be happier to partner with Kia to give their electrified vehicle drivers the convenience of mobile charge delivery," said Josh Aviv, CEO/Founder of SparkCharge, the parent company of Currently. "We created Currently to make ownership of these vehicles more convenient and accessible."

Aviv continued, "Together, Kia and Currently will have a huge impact on the environment and people's lives. But there is the often-overlooked time-saving element of full-service mobile charging, eliminating the wait at charging stations. Everyone can use an extra couple of hours each week. Kia and Currently are making Kia electrified vehicle owners' lives in these cities better and greener."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

Currently is the first mobile charging service operating in the US. Currently subscribers choose the time, location, and amount of charge they would like to receive, and a Currently Delivery Technician delivers the charge via mobile charger. Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Dallas are now being served by Currently with plans to expand into other cities in 2022. To learn more go to: https://www.currently.app/

