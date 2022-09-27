2023 Kia Niro starts at $26,490 1 (excludes destination)

Notable enhancements include larger dimensions for increased passenger room and more advanced technology

Lineup includes LX, EX, and SX trims, with optional Touring Package for extra flair

Arrives at Kia retailers this month2



IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has announced pricing for the all-new second generation 2023 Niro Hybrid, starting at $26,490, excluding destination.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP: (excludes $1,295 destination)

Kia America announces 2023 Niro Hybrid pricing.

Niro LX $26,490 Niro EX $29,090 Niro SX $32,490

The all-new second generation 2023 Niro Hybrid offers more to love with a modern design, larger dimensions and more standard technology. With its increased dimensions, the crossover utility vehicle boasts best-in-class passenger room3 and offers available driver convenience technology such as dual panoramic displays and transferable digital key technology4. Designed from the ground up to exceed the expectations of hybrid vehicle shoppers, the Niro stands out with a bold design inspired by the "Opposites United" philosophy that seamlessly combines naturistic forms and aerodynamic refinement. Open the Niro's doors to an avant-garde interior including slim, contemporary seats covered by high-quality bio polyurethane and Tencel™5 made from eucalyptus leaves.

On the advanced driver assistance features front, the Niro comes standard with an array of features including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning with Parallel Exit, and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist.6 Offered in three trim levels (LX, EX, and SX), the Niro can be further enhanced with an available Touring Package (EX and SX trims) that adds attractive styling touches. With the highest combined EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating in its segment at 53 MPG7 (LX, EX, SX trims), the 2023 Niro offers a compelling package.

Powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with a 32kW electric motor, the Niro Hybrid puts out a combined 139 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed dual clutch transmission.

The 2023 Niro Hybrid is arriving in dealers now and will be available in all 50 states.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Quantities limited for vehicles until vehicle stock improves.

3 Best-in-class passenger room; claims based on comparison of 2021 and 2022 Entry CUVs as of October 2021. Entry CUV class as determined by Kia Segmentation.

4 Kia Digital Key 2 Touch requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

5 Tencel is a trademark of Lenzing AG.

6 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

7 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, and your vehicle's condition.

SOURCE Kia America