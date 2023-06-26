KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2024 TELLURIDE PRICING¹

Telluride Sees Modest Price Increase of $100 for 2024 Model Year

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telluride SUV continues to be a head-turning proposition from all angles for the 2024 model year, with minor exterior styling updates. Retaining its bold and sophisticated appearance, the Telluride undergoes minor exterior restyling for a more rugged and refined look in the new model year. Across the Telluride lineup, amber daytime running lights are new for the 2024 model year. On Telluride X-Line and Telluride X-Pro models, black gloss replaces dark metallic exterior trim on the bumpers, lower door garnish, grille surround, and headlight bezels.

Pricing2 – MSRP (excludes $1,365 destination fee)

  • LX FWD

$35,990

  • LX AWD

$37,990

  • S FWD

$37,890

  • S AWD

$39,890

  • EX FWD

$41,590

  • EX AWD

$43,590

  • EX X-Line AWD

$45,885

  • SX FWD

$45,790

  • SX AWD

$47,790

  • SX AWD X-Line

$49,285

  • SX AWD X-Pro

$50,285

  • SX-Prestige AWD

$50,690

  • SX-Prestige AWD X-Line

$52,185

  • SX-Prestige AWD X-Pro

$53,185

Engine:

  • Atkinson Cycle Lambda II 3.8L V6 GDI – 8 A/T: 291 hp/262 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy3, EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined):

  • FWD: 20/26/22
  • AWD: 18/24/20

Highlighted Advanced Driver Assistance Features[4]:

  • Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
    • STD on all trims
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist5 (FCA) w/ Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection and FCA-Junction Turning
    • STD on all trims
    • SX and above adds FCA-Junction Crossing, FCA-Lane Change Oncoming, FCA-Lane Change Side and FCA-Evasive Steering Assist
  • Highway Driving Assist6 (HDA)
    • HDA: STD on LX, S, EX, EX X-Line
    • HDA 2: STD on SX and above
  • Lane Following Assist (LFA) & Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
    • STD on all trims
  • Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve7 (NSCC-C)
    • STD on all trims
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision – Avoidance Assist8 (RCCA)
    • STD on all trims
  • Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
    • STD on all trims
  • Surround View Monitor (SVM) & Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
    • STD on SX and above

1 Expected June 2023. Inventory expected to be limited.
2 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
3 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.
4 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.
5 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
6 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.
7 When engaged, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. It may not detect every object around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
8 When engaged, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects behind vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

