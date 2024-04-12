2025 Kia K5 has starting MSRP of $26,990

Design updates inside and out reflect K5s sporty intentions

191-horsepower 2.5-liter normally aspirated engine replaces 1.6T; 11 HP increase

New, updated tech and standard ADAS features highlight K5's deep feature-set

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia announced pricing for the new 2025 K5 midsize sedan, which features a new-for-K5 2.5-liter normally aspirated engine, updated design cues inside and out, drivetrain refinements and numerous tech upgrades across four trim levels: LXS, GT-Line (in front- or all-wheel drive), EX and the hot-blooded turbocharged GT.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP (excludes $1,155 destination)1

Kia America Announces 2025 K5 Pricing



FWD AWD K5 LXS $26,990 N/A K5 GT-Line $27,990 $29,590 K5 EX $34,490 N/A K5 GT $33,090 N/A

For the 2025 model year, subtle refinements highlight more standard features across the lineup with a focus on the popular EX trim. Standard items for the EX include a Bose2 Premium Audio System with Active Sound Design, a 10-way powered driver's seat includes two-way lumbar support. Digital Key 2.03, heated steering wheel, and power folding mirrors with integrated LED turn signals are also all standard on the EX.

More updates can be found inside. Front and center to the driver is a new available single-pane curved display that houses the 12-inch instrument screen and a new standard 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation unit. Complementing the new display is wireless Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5 which is now standard across the K5 line. Kia's new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system processes faster and in higher fidelity, with frequently used Quick Controls available with a swipe on the screen. Over The Air (OTA)6 updates are now available, enhancing the ownership experience.

Spearheading the enhancements under the hood is a new 2.5-liter normally aspirated four-cylinder engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that drive the front wheels. Found in LXS, EX and GT-Line, power for the new engine is increased by 11 horsepower over the previous 1.6-liter turbo. Torque comes in at a robust 181 lb.-ft. For those who live where the weather can be adverse, all-wheel drive is available on the GT-Line.

The GT's powertrain for 2025 remains unchanged. Producing 290 horsepower and a stout 311 lb.-ft. of torque, the 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is mated to an 8-speed dual clutch transmission that drives the front wheels.

The 2025 Kia K5 is expected to arrive at Kia dealerships in the second quarter of 2024.

