KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2025 SELTOS PRICING

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia America announced pricing on the 2025 Seltos. This year's Seltos offers new standard features and improvements across all trim levels, maintaining its competitive edge in the compact SUV market.

Trim Levels/Pricing - MSRP1

(excludes $1,375 destination)

Seltos S FWD $25,090 Seltos EX FWD $26,090 Seltos LX AWD $24,590 Seltos S AWD $26,590 Seltos EX AWD $28,290 Seltos X-Line $29,290 Seltos SX $31,090

Kia America Announces Pricing for 2025 Seltos

For the 2025 model year, the Seltos introduces a variety of new features designed to enhance both safety and convenience. Significant updates include:

Parking Distance Warning-Reverse (PDW-R) 2 is now standard on EX and SX trims, assisting drivers with enhanced maneuverability.

is now standard on EX and SX trims, assisting drivers with enhanced maneuverability. Smart Power Liftgate is standard on EX AWD and SX trims, offering added convenience for loading and unloading.

is standard on EX AWD and SX trims, offering added convenience for loading and unloading. New driver power window with auto up/down and i ntegrated 4.25" TFT cluster are now standard on S trims, enhancing comfort and a more streamlined, user-friendly interface.

i are now standard on S trims, enhancing comfort and a more streamlined, user-friendly interface. New Power Sunroof package is now available on EX trims

is now available on EX trims New 17" standard two-tone alloy wheels on the S trim enhance the vehicle's exterior appeal.

on the S trim enhance the vehicle's exterior appeal. Powertrain options: The 2025 Seltos is available with two powertrains: a 2.0L MPI Atkinson 4-cylinder engine producing 146 hp and a 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder engine producing 195 hp, catering to different performance needs.

The 2025 Seltos also benefits from an updated interior, featuring improved materials and finishes that elevate the driving experience. The cargo cover is now standard on EX AWD.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The 2025 or newer EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options, and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Parking Distance Warning- Reverse is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

