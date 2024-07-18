Kia America Announces 2025 Sorento Pricing

Jul 18, 2024, 09:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia America announced pricing on the 2025 Sorento (ICE). Kia's longstanding and popular midsize SUV arrives with black Kia logos and Sorento emblem for the eye-catching X-Line and X-Pro trims. The gas-powered version of the Sorento compliments the 2025 refreshed turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, completing the trio of powertrains. Pricing is as follows for the ICE lineup:
|
Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP1
(excludes $1,375 destination)
|
Sorento LX FWD
|
$31,990
|
Sorento S FWD
|
$34,590
|
Sorento EX FWD
|
$38,090
|
Sorento SX FWD
|
$41,690
|
Sorento S AWD
|
$36,590
|
Sorento X-Line EX AWD
|
$41,790
|
Sorento X-Line SX AWD
|
$43,490
|
Sorento X-Line SX-P AWD
|
$46,390
|
Sorento X-Pro SX-P AWD
|
$47,390
Trim Updates:
- X-Line and X-Pro
- Black badging
- Kia logo – front, back and wheels
- Sorento tailgate emblem
- Black badging
- Panthera Metal exterior color will replace Gravity Gray (expected to begin with September production)
In addition to these minor enhancements, Sorento's feature-rich interior and fifteen standard collision avoidance and driver assist systems2 will continue to attract new and discerning buyers to the Kia brand.
Click below for more information about the 2025 Sorento:
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
* The 2025 or newer EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options, and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
SOURCE KIA America
Share this article