KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM AND DONATES $250,000 TO THE AMERICAN RED CROSS FOR THOSE IMPACTED BY HURRICANE HELENE

Eligible Kia owners will receive $500 in assistance for the purchase or lease of select new Kia vehicles between October 4, 2024 , and January 2, 2025

Kia America and Kia Georgia , Inc., donate $250,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in relief efforts

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced immediate assistance programs to help in recovery efforts following the destruction caused last week by Hurricane Helene in the Southeastern U.S. The first is a customer assistance program for Kia customers in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina who need to replace a vehicle damaged beyond repair because of Hurricane Helene. Customers with an insurance claim for loss of a vehicle because of the storm will be eligible to receive $500 in support for the purchase or lease of select new Kia vehicles between October 4, 2024, and January 2, 2025.1 Customers should consult with their dealer for full program details.

In addition to the payment assistance program, Kia America has partnered with Kia Georgia, Inc., to donate $250,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with disaster relief efforts throughout the region.

"Kia is committed to supporting our customers as well as the local communities, our friends and neighbors throughout the Southeast affected by Hurricane Helene, and we are grateful to have tremendous partners like the American Red Cross who are ready to quickly assist communities and provide a comforting hand in times of need," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "We also recognize how difficult these situations can be on individuals and families, and we want to support our customers however we can. We hope the $500 payment assistance program will ease the burden our customers face as they move forward."

Hurricane Helene, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 26, caused catastrophic damage throughout Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The funds donated by Kia will aid those impacted by the hurricane, providing vital resources such as food, water, shelter and medicine. Additionally, Kia team members are raising funds internally through the American Red Cross to further support relief efforts.

"Our team is so appreciative for Kia's generous contribution, which allows the Red Cross and its partners to provide support to those with the greatest need following Hurricane Helene," said Alicia Doherty, Regional Executive, the Red Cross of Georgia. "Kia has always been a caring friend to the Red Cross and these funds will have a positive impact in the wake of such a devastating situation for so many people across the Southeast."

This latest donation to the American Red Cross is a further extension of Kia's "Accelerate the Good" charitable program, which includes both national and local initiatives and has provided more than $30 million to those in need since 2019. Donations made by Kia's "Accelerate the Good" charitable initiative include ones to organizations that help treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases; help end childhood hunger; provide shelter to youth facing homelessness; provide natural disaster relief for recovering communities; offer support for military families; help shelter animals find forever homes; and assist with environmental cleanup projects nationwide.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

About Kia Georgia

Kia Georgia, Inc. is the first manufacturing site in North America for Kia Corporation based in Seoul, Korea. With an annual capacity of 350,000 units, Kia Georgia is located on 2,200 acres in West Point, Ga. and began mass production on Nov. 16, 2009. Kia Georgia is home to the Telluride SUV, Sorento SUV (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sportage SUV (excludes HEV and PHEV models) and the all-electric EV9 SUV.











1 $500 Hurricane Helen Vehicle Replacement Support offer available on the purchase or lease of a new 2024 or 2025 Kia (excluding 2024 K5, 2024 Sorento Hybrid, and 2024 Sorento PHEV) to any customer who (1) is the registered owner or lessee of a vehicle that was damaged beyond repair on or after September 26, 2024, as a result of Hurricane Helene; (2) has proof of a valid insurance claim submitted to their insurer that indicates total vehicle loss and the cause of loss as a result of Hurricane Helene; and (3) has proof of residency (valid government-issued ID) in the states of FL, GA, NC and SC. Offer only valid on new Kia vehicles purchased or leased between October 2, 2024, to January 2, 2025. Offer may be combined with cash incentives from Kia America, Inc., and finance or lease offers from Kia Finance America (KFA). Not all incentive programs are compatible. See your local participating Kia dealer for details. Must take delivery from retailer stock by January 2, 2025. Current customers affected by the disaster can contact KFA at (866) 331-5632 to discuss financial hardship support options.

