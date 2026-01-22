Kia wins seven 2026 Best Cars for the Money Awards from U.S. News & World Report.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced that seven Kia models have earned top honors in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Cars for the Money Awards, underscoring the brand's continued leadership in delivering quality, value and innovation across its lineup.

The following Kia vehicles were recognized as 2026 Best Cars for the Money Award winners:

Best Midsize Electric SUV for the Money: 2026 Kia EV9

Best Midsize Three-Row SUV for the Money: 2026 Kia Sorento

Best Midsize Hybrid SUV for the Money: 2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid

Best Compact Hybrid SUV for the Money: 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid

Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid for the Money: 2026 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid

Best Subcompact Hybrid SUV for the Money: 2026 Kia Niro

Best Compact Car for the Money: 2026 Kia K4

"Customers continue to choose Kia for the design, technology, and quality we bring to every vehicle," said Eric Watson, VP of Sales, Kia America. "Sportage and Sorento earning multiple Best Cars for the Money awards reflects our focus on delivering well-equipped, highly capable vehicles across the lineup."

U.S. News & World Report presents its Best Cars for the Money Awards annually each January. Winners are determined by identifying the vehicle in each class that offers the best combination of quality and value. Quality is assessed using each vehicle's overall score in the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, while value is measured using transaction price data and projected five-year ownership costs.

"Kia's seven 2026 Best Cars for the Money wins showcase its continuing focus on value alongside its increasing emphasis on design and technology," said Alex Kwanten, managing editor of Autos for U.S. News & World Report. "Vehicles like the K4, Niro, Sportage Hybrid and Sorento are some of the most affordable models in their classes, in purchase price and ownership costs, but they don't skimp on style, features or efficiency."

