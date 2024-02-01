KIA AMERICA BEGINS 2024 WITH STRONG JANUARY SALES

Kia America

01 Feb, 2024, 03:10 ET

Record January performance by Kia's SUV and utility lineup
Kia EV sales increased 57-percent year-over-year
Four Kia models achieve best-ever January sales: Carnival, Sportage, Forte and EV6

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the highest annual sales volume in company history in 2023, Kia America delivered 51,090 units in January with growth across the brand's SUV, utility, EV and electrified vehicle offerings.

Sales of Kia's rugged and capable SUVs increased over the same period last year and accounted for 74-percent of January sales. After launching in December, sales of the all-new Kia EV9 three-row EV SUV rose 27-percent to 1,408 units in January, powering a 57-percent overall increase year-over-year for Kia EVs sales. Four Kia models posted best-ever January sales, including: Carnival (+81-percent YoY); Sportage (+16-percent YoY); Forte (+10-percent YoY) and EV6 (+9-percent YoY).

"Kia's sales continually increased over the past few years, and we've established a solid foundation to build upon as the industry transitions to electrified models," said Eric Watson, vice president sales operations, Kia America. "With our flagship EV9 three-row EV SUV off to an impressive start after being named 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, and Kia's rugged and capable SUVs continuing to gain market share, Kia will charge ahead in 2024 with six new and significantly redesigned vehicles scheduled to arrive in showrooms."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

  • The all-electric Kia EV9 3-row SUV was named 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury. This is the third occasion in five years that the NACTOY jury has named a Kia vehicle as its top choice in the category, and the second win for a Kia electric vehicle (EV).
  • Kia partnered with Riot Games to become the official sponsor of the League of Legends League Championship E-sports series.
  • Kia America's return to the Super Bowl with the brand's 15th Big Game campaign for the all-new, all-electric EV9 three-row SUV.
  • Kia Corporation and Uber signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, committing the two companies to collaborate on Kia's planned development and deployment of PBVs.

MONTH OF JANUARY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2024

2023

2024

2023

EV9

1,408

N/A

1,408

N/A

EV6

1,213

1,110

1,213

1,110

Rio

929

2,184

929

2,184

Forte

8,977

8,190

8,977

8,190

K5

3,288

3,368

3,288

3,368

Stinger

0

466

0

466

Soul

3,271

4,844

3,271

4,844

Niro

2,062

3,713

2,062

3,713

Seltos

4,000

3,994

4,000

3,994

Sportage

9,994

8,602

9,994

8,602

Sorento

6,020

6,268

6,020

6,268

Telluride

6,916

7,582

6,916

7,582

Carnival

3,013

1,662

3,013

1,662

Total

51,090

51,983

51,090

51,983

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert. 

 * The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 

SOURCE Kia America

