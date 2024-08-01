Kia's total year-to-date EV volume nearly doubled versus last year driven by best-ever July performance

Sportage and Seltos SUVs set new July records

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's positive electrification trajectory continued with record-setting July sales performances. Notably, year-to-date volume of EV models experienced a remarkable increase of 99-percent year-over-year through July, reinforcing Kia's leadership position in the global electric vehicle market.

KIA AMERICA CONTINUES GROWTH MOMENTUM WITH RECORD-HIGH JULY SALES OF ELECTRIFIED LINEUP

July sales totaled 63,580, with SUVs accounting for 76- and electrified models accounting for 18-percent, respectively, of the total. The ICE Seltos SUV (+5-percent) and the Sportage SUV (+4-percent) – available with ICE, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains – each set July sales records, helping to further accelerate Kia's sales growth.

"Kia anticipated the shifting market trends and we proactively responded by improving our range of sustainable electrified models including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "We've also seen more and more consumers gravitate to the Kia brand for our award-winning SUVs including the record-breaking Seltos and Sportage models. As we expand our electrified offerings with the first-ever hybrid Carnival MPV over the next few months, we are confident that consumer interest in the Kia brand will continue to strengthen."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

Kia America was named among TIME magazine's "World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024." Companies were measured on external sustainability ratings. Key criteria included adherence to the UN Global Compact, alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative, inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, participation in the UNFCCC Race to Zero, and MSCI ESG & SRI evaluations.





was named among TIME magazine's "World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024." Companies were measured on external sustainability ratings. Key criteria included adherence to the UN Global Compact, alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative, inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, participation in the UNFCCC Race to Zero, and MSCI ESG & SRI evaluations. Kia America donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support emergency disaster relief and recovery efforts in response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl in the U.S.





donated to the American Red Cross to support emergency disaster relief and recovery efforts in response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl in the U.S. Model year 2025 pricing for three of Kia's most popular models including the Sportage and Sorento SUVs, and the Soul urban runabout were announced.



MONTH OF JULY YEAR TO DATE Model 2024 2023 Model 2023 EV9 1,815 0 11,486 0 EV6 1,547 1,937 12,488 10,265 Rio 1 2,358 1,917 16,554 Forte 10,448 11,004 80,921 73,065 K5 4,713 6,215 17,520 37,112 Stinger 0 464 0 5,018 Soul 3,428 5,123 31,893 39,870 Niro 2,674 3,112 20,776 22,437 Seltos 5,481 5,251 38,267 37,674 Sportage 12,628 11,853 92,481 83,742 Sorento 7,206 8,569 53,869 51,376 Telluride 9,082 9,759 62,782 65,043 Carnival 4,557 5,285 25,640 23,107 Total 63,580 70,930 450,040 465,263



Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE KIA America