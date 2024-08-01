KIA AMERICA CONTINUES GROWTH MOMENTUM WITH RECORD-HIGH JULY SALES OF ELECTRIFIED LINEUP

Aug 01, 2024, 03:04 ET
- Kia's total year-to-date EV volume nearly doubled versus last year driven by best-ever July performance
- Sportage and Seltos SUVs set new July records
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America's positive electrification trajectory continued with record-setting July sales performances. Notably, year-to-date volume of EV models experienced a remarkable increase of 99-percent year-over-year through July, reinforcing Kia's leadership position in the global electric vehicle market.
July sales totaled 63,580, with SUVs accounting for 76- and electrified models accounting for 18-percent, respectively, of the total. The ICE Seltos SUV (+5-percent) and the Sportage SUV (+4-percent) – available with ICE, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains – each set July sales records, helping to further accelerate Kia's sales growth.
"Kia anticipated the shifting market trends and we proactively responded by improving our range of sustainable electrified models including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "We've also seen more and more consumers gravitate to the Kia brand for our award-winning SUVs including the record-breaking Seltos and Sportage models. As we expand our electrified offerings with the first-ever hybrid Carnival MPV over the next few months, we are confident that consumer interest in the Kia brand will continue to strengthen."
In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:
- Kia America was named among TIME magazine's "World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024." Companies were measured on external sustainability ratings. Key criteria included adherence to the UN Global Compact, alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative, inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, participation in the UNFCCC Race to Zero, and MSCI ESG & SRI evaluations.
- Kia America donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross to support emergency disaster relief and recovery efforts in response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl in the U.S.
- Model year 2025 pricing for three of Kia's most popular models including the Sportage and Sorento SUVs, and the Soul urban runabout were announced.
|
MONTH OF JULY
|
YEAR TO DATE
|
Model
|
2024
|
2023
|
Model
|
2023
|
EV9
|
1,815
|
0
|
11,486
|
0
|
EV6
|
1,547
|
1,937
|
12,488
|
10,265
|
Rio
|
1
|
2,358
|
1,917
|
16,554
|
Forte
|
10,448
|
11,004
|
80,921
|
73,065
|
K5
|
4,713
|
6,215
|
17,520
|
37,112
|
Stinger
|
0
|
464
|
0
|
5,018
|
Soul
|
3,428
|
5,123
|
31,893
|
39,870
|
Niro
|
2,674
|
3,112
|
20,776
|
22,437
|
Seltos
|
5,481
|
5,251
|
38,267
|
37,674
|
Sportage
|
12,628
|
11,853
|
92,481
|
83,742
|
Sorento
|
7,206
|
8,569
|
53,869
|
51,376
|
Telluride
|
9,082
|
9,759
|
62,782
|
65,043
|
Carnival
|
4,557
|
5,285
|
25,640
|
23,107
|
Total
|
63,580
|
70,930
|
450,040
|
465,263
