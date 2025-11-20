INTRODUCING THE ALL-NEW 2027 KIA TELLURIDE: FIRST-EVER HYBRID, INCREASED X-PRO CAPABILITY ELEVATE THE THREE-ROW SUV

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/kia/9311055-en-new-2027-kia-telluride-hybrid-x-pro-suv

"With the launch of the second-generation Telluride, our design and product planning team had an incredible challenge: Develop an all-new SUV that was its own, unique product, while encapsulating many of the elements that made the original Telluride a historic success," SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "The 2027 Telluride is a capable and sophisticated SUV that embodies our approach to bringing innovative, consumer-focused products to market."

With greater overall length, more cargo space and interior roominess, along with a sanctuary-like cabin outfitted with features and materials typically found in luxury SUVs, the second-generation Telluride arrives standard with a turbocharged powertrain and will also be available with a turbocharged hybrid powertrain with up to 329 horsepower and has a rating of a Kia-estimated 35 MPG combined1. Thoughtful features abound. Available full LED Ground Lighting and a new Ground View Monitor4 (X-Pro trim exclusive), standard wireless Apple CarPlay9 and Android Auto10 across every trim level, along with a host of new convenience and technology features, set a new benchmark.

Offered in LX, S, EX, SX and SX-Prestige trims, as well as stylish X-Line and capable X-Pro trims, the 2027 Telluride is expected to arrive in the United States in Q1 2026. Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

Exterior Design: Precision in Motion

The Telluride's chiseled exterior design captures the spirit of the Rocky Mountains and its namesake Colorado town. A broad hood establishes a powerful stance, while vertical headlamps frame the high-gloss grille. Advanced lighting signatures create a high-tech, futuristic impression. Fluid body contours lend an elegant shape to the side profile, while aggressively defined triangular creases in the fenders resemble the chiseled facets of a diamond. Upward-flowing character lines give the impression of lifting the vehicle, while sculpted notches in the wheel wells are a smart and deliberate interruption. Flush door handles, as offered on the Kia EV6 and EV9 models, lend to a clean and modern appearance. Such details contribute to a reduction in drag coefficient from 0.33 to 0.30.

Telluride X-Line and X-Pro variants wear blacked-out wheel arches, side mirrors, beltline trim, and D-pillars. Raised roof rails11 reinforce an adventurous profile and are ready to carry the gear that takes you off the grid. Up front, a bold mesh-type grille is paired with a squared-off lower black bumper. The X-Pro comes standard with wider all-terrain tires and increased 9.1 inches of ground clearance, while the X-Line boasts unique 21-inch wheels.

Interior Design: A Dreamer's Sanctuary

Inside the Telluride's cabin, opposites unite in a space that is both expansive and intimate; modern and yet harmonized with nature. The dash, instrumentation, and infotainment have a curved, wrap-around design. Wood-based textures add warmth, and hidden door handles tucked into the armrests blend function into form. Meanwhile, a grip handle on the front-center console (a nod to a signature interior element from the 1st generation Telluride) imbues the cabin with a sense of stability and rugged functionality. Durable SynTex upholstery with available SynTex suede inserts boost visual appeal. Available indirect LED ambient cabin lighting hues add a touch of aesthetic refinement more commonly found in luxury vehicles. In pursuit of a hushed cabin experience, the Telluride features a new comprehensive Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH) package. This includes enhanced triple door seals, expanded use of sound absorbing materials, and increased door glass thickness.

The all-new Telluride treats occupants to greater comfort, including available wider front relaxation seats with power leg rests. The available Ergo Motion driver's seat uses air pockets to provide a massage, adjust cushioning, and support the driver. Also new is the available memory-enabled power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Dual standard wireless charging pads offer convenient charging for both front occupants.

For second-row passengers, newly available power-operated captain's seats with individual heated6 and ventilated seat functions provide first-class accommodations. The available heated third-row seats6 offer a new level of comfort to rear-seat occupants. There are additional cupholders and an available two-tier sliding tray that also opens to reveal a functional storage compartment. Multiple USB-C fast-charging ports around the cabin make it easy for occupants to plug in devices in all three rows.

The 2027 Telluride boasts a 116.9-inch wheelbase, and 199.2-inch overall length (an increase of 2.7 and 2.3 inches, respectively). This translates into greater legroom comfort in the second and third rows. A new second-row bench seat design is intended to allow a variety of child seats to remain in place while accessing the third row. It also slides further forward than before, allowing for more room to access the third row12. The increased vehicle length allows for more cargo space behind the third row and contributes to an overall maximum cargo area of 86.9 cubic feet13. With the second row upright, there is 46.3 cubic feet of cargo space. With all seats upright, there is 22.3 cubic feet of cargo space (21.3 in Turbo-Hybrid) behind the third-row seats. Cargo area features behind the third row include a standard folding luggage table with integrated cupholders, as well as a lower storage area with movable and removable dividers for flexible storage solutions.14

Telluride Technology: Connected to Your World

At the heart of the Telluride's dash is an infotainment system that is as intuitive as it is pleasing to the eyes. The innovative Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system spans more than half of the dash and is available with dual 12.3-inch panoramic digital displays15. The ccNC operating system features over-the-air16 update capability, enabling vehicle software updates, enhancing onboard systems including info-screens and navigation. Wireless Apple CarPlay9 and Android Auto10 are standard across all trims. Furthermore, Kia's generative AI voice assistant allows for a more natural conversation, including the ability to ask for suggestions, or even play some voice games on the go. This can all be initiated simply by saying, "Hey, Kia…". For audiophiles, the available Meridian17 premium stereo system benefits from two additional speakers for a total of 14 as well as a larger 10-inch subwoofer. The enhanced ultrawideband-based Digital Key 2.018 allows customers to use their compatible Apple and Samsung smartphones or an NFC-enabled smart card as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle. These keys can be shared with up to three friends and family on compatible devices, including an Apple Watch9.

The Telluride SXP models also come equipped with an enhanced Full Display Digital Rear View Mirror19, providing a wide, unobstructed field of view for the driver. The larger 12-inch head-up display (HUD)20 projects key vehicle information, including speed, turn-by-turn navigation, and safety alerts directly on to the windshield.

True connectivity in 2027 goes well beyond maps and texting. The 2027 Telluride comes equipped with Entertainment and Data Services21, which supports streaming for Disney+, Netflix, and YouTube. Additionally, available display themes allow the driver to express themselves with exclusive artwork from some of Disney's©8 most iconic brands, which will be introduced throughout 2026. Display themes are also available for all 30 NBA teams. Getting home is more convenient thanks to Kia myQ Connected Garage22. Using geo-fencing, the system can detect your vehicle's proximity and automatically opens or closes the garage door as you approach or leave home. Experience all the new ways to stay connected and entertained with these upcoming features and more, all available in the Kia Connect Store.

Telluride Powertrain: The Power of Choice

Whether you are an urban explorer, an outdoors enthusiast, or just want to conquer the commute, the Telluride delivers. The 2.5-liter turbo and 2.5-liter turbo hybrid powertrains are both enhanced for a wide range of conditions, delivering lively power, and the capability for towing toys on a weekend adventure. The Telluride 2.5-liter turbo develops 274 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. of torque. This is a stout increase of 49 lb.-ft. over the previous ICE powertrain. Power is routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission to the front wheels or available all-wheel drive3. Standard on X-Pro and available on all other ICE and HEV trims, the integrated tow hitch blends into the rear bumper and can be hidden from view when not in use. When equipped, the turbo powertrain delivers up to 5,000 pounds of towing23 capacity while the HEV can tow up to 4,500 pounds23, and the available self-leveling rear suspension system delivers confidence while towing.

Telluride models equipped with all-wheel drive provide active distribution of torque to help improve off-road traction. X-Pro all-wheel-drive models with the Electronic Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD) takes confident control a step further by calculating the driving conditions and controls the AWD to modulate power from front to rear and from left to right. A center differential lock maintains an even 50/50 front/rear torque split.

The turbo hybrid powertrain ushers in a new era for the Telluride, providing confident performance and acceleration, with a Kia-estimated rating of up to 35 mpg1 combined and a total Kia-estimated driving range of 600 miles2. The Telluride hybrid combines the 2.5-liter turbo powertrain with a 1.65-kWh lithium-ion battery and electric motors to make a combined 329 horsepower and 339 lb.-ft. of torque. That's up to a 38-hp increase over the powerplant in the previous Telluride (291 hp) and 77 lb.-ft. more torque (262 lb.-ft.).

The hybrid routes power through a 6-speed automatic transmission, sent to an available all-wheel drive system3. The hybrid is standard with electronic dynamic torque vectoring control (E-DTVC)3. This system is designed to help the driver achieve improved handling and stability by leveraging braking and motor control. The result is sophisticated power delivery and handling dynamics in a smooth, quiet ride.

Regardless of powertrain, the Telluride comes standard with Rack Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering (R-MDPS), replacing the column-mounted system found in the previous generation. R-MDPS offers improved feedback and responds more quickly to driver inputs. Precision is also enhanced, providing improved handling through corners and better high-speed stability.

The Telluride Hybrid also features Stay Mode. Stay Mode leverages the Telluride hybrid's battery pack to operate climate control, cabin lighting, stereo, and other vehicle systems for about 20 minutes or until the HEV battery is drained to about 20 percent without activating the internal combustion engine.

Adventure-Ready X-Pro: Equipped to Explore

The Telluride X-Pro is designed for rugged excursions without compromising the dependable attributes that make it a stellar family vehicle the rest of the year. The Telluride X-Pro adds an exclusive suspension with additional stroke, e-LSD, and an impressive 9.1-inches of ground clearance, as well as multiple Drive Modes, including Terrain Mode. This rugged halo variant of the Telluride features front and rear recovery points, and all-terrain tires, giving enthusiasts the critical power delivery and increased traction that they need while getting away from it all.

It also delivers the technology they need to help master the trail, thanks to the introduction of the Ground View Monitor3. This system displays a composite view of the ground when driving below 6 mph. It uses onboard cameras and can be selected from the new off-road vehicle status screen accessed through the infotainment system. Among other important information, the screen illustrates pitch, roll and steering angle. Lastly, exclusive to the X-Pro, Ground Lighting on the front, side and rear areas surrounding the Telluride help illuminate your family camping adventures.

Telluride ADAS: Confidence and Added Peace of Mind

The all-new 2027 Telluride is equipped with a robust roster of standard and available Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)3, including Highway Driving Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, Driver Attention Warning, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist. Available Highway Driving Assist 2 is a driver convenience system that is designed to help maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keep the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways, and assist in lane changes under certain conditions. Standard Lane Following Assist is a driving convenience feature that is designed to help the vehicle stay in the center of detected lane markers.

Other helpful ADAS features include Blind-Spot Collision Warning and available Blind-Spot View Monitor, which are designed to help detect vehicles approaching from behind in the next lane and, in a variety of circumstances, applying brakes to help mitigate some collisions while making lane changes.

The Telluride comes standard with a Rear Occupant Alert System, which goes beyond a mere reminder. This system uses in-cabin radar motion sensors to detect the presence of occupants in the second and third rows. When the vehicle is parked and turned off, an initial visual reminder is issued to the driver. If the reminder does not yield a response, a secondary alert—both audible and visual—is activated to further prompt the driver. Finally, the feature can send a push notification to a compatible smartphone with the Kia Access app installed. Safe Exit Warning and Safe Exit Assist24 is designed to provide alerts to occupants if another vehicle is approaching when exiting the vehicle.

Among its 10 standard airbags, the redesigned Telluride now comes equipped with a front-row center airbag. Located between the driver and front passenger, this new additional airbag is intended to reduce front-passenger impacts in certain collisions.

Telluride Availability

The all-new 2027 Kia Telluride is anticipated to go on sale in the U.S. in Q1 2026, and will be assembled in Kia's West Point, Georgia, plant. Pricing, timing availability, specific trim details, and EPA-rated fuel economy estimates are subject to future announcements.

