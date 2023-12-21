KIA AMERICA DELIVERS 2024 NEW YEAR'S NUMERALS TO TIMES SQUARE

News provided by

Kia America

21 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to 2024 officially began in New York City's famed Times Square when the "2024" Numerals that will light up the sky when the renowned crystal Ball drops and the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve arrived early yesterday morning. The "2024" numerals were towed into Times Square by an all-new all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 three-row SUV after completing a coast-to-coast trip that started in Los Angeles in late November. For the fourth consecutive year, Kia America is the Official Sponsor of the New Year's Eve Countdown and was proud to once again chaperone the Numerals on the cross-country journey that brought the excitement and anticipation of New Year's Eve to people across the country.

Continue Reading
Kia America Delivers 2024 New Year’s Numerals to Times Square
Kia America Delivers 2024 New Year’s Numerals to Times Square

Kia America – about us 

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*. 

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.  

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts. 

SOURCE Kia America

Also from this source

EL PRINCIPAL DESTINO DE DEPORTES Y ENTRETENIMIENTO DEL CENTRO DE ORLANDO PASARÁ A SER NOMBRADO KIA CENTER

EL PRINCIPAL DESTINO DE DEPORTES Y ENTRETENIMIENTO DEL CENTRO DE ORLANDO PASARÁ A SER NOMBRADO KIA CENTER

El principal destino deportivo y de entretenimiento del centro de Orlando, y sede del Orlando Magic de la Asociación Nacional de Baloncesto, pasará a ...
ORLANDO'S PREMIER DOWNTOWN SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION TO BE RENAMED KIA CENTER

ORLANDO'S PREMIER DOWNTOWN SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION TO BE RENAMED KIA CENTER

Orlando's premier downtown sports and entertainment destination – and home of the National Basketball Association's Orlando Magic – will be renamed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.